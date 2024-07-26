The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 is the latest installment in the highly successful franchise, grossing $602 million worldwide.

The movie has outperformed other post-pandemic animated films, despite some mixed critical reviews.

Fans have given Despicable Me 4 an 88% audience score, encouraging future projects in the franchise.

As the industry braces for the impact of Deadpool & Wolverine this week, a couple of the summer’s biggest blockbusters are entering the twilight of their theatrical runs. While Inside Out 2 will exit theaters having become the highest-grossing animated film in history, Despicable Me 4 hopes to continue providing counter-programming to families across the next couple of weeks, as it chases the significantly high standard of its predecessors in the Despicable Me franchise. The movie recently passed a massive new global box office milestone, having overtaken the lifetime haul of the series’ first film.

With $273 million in the bank domestically and another $329 million from overseas markets, Despicable Me 4 has now grossed $602 million worldwide. This puts it at the fifth spot in the franchise’s internal rankings, ahead of the first Despicable Me’s nearly $550 million lifetime global haul, but still far behind the number four film, Minions: The Rise of Gru’s $939 million haul. The Despicable Me franchise has been highly successful, with over $5 billion in cumulative global grosses — it’s the first animated series to pass this milestone. What this also means is that its per-movie global average stands at an admirably huge $875 million currently.

Two of the series’ six films — Minions and Despicable Me 3 — have passed the $1 billion milestone worldwide, while two others have made more than $900 million globally. Despicable Me 4 came in the wake of Inside Out 2’s record-breaking box office debut, but didn't get immediately flattened. In fact, the movie performed impressively in its first weekend, although it appeared to taper off in the subsequent days. While a $600 million-plus global haul is nothing to scoff at, Inside Out 2 has made over twice that amount worldwide, and is now set to pass the $1.5 billion milestone.

The ‘Despicable Me’ Franchise Has Generated Over $5.2 Billion Worldwide

Inside Out 2 also earned strong reviews, which have sadly eluded the younger-skewing Despicable Me 4. The movie holds the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of the franchise (55%), although its audience reception has been far more positive. Fans awarded it an 88% RT score, which is all the encouragement that Illumination needs to proceed with its plans for the franchise’s future. A third Minions movie is already dated for release, while a fifth Despicable Me film is also in the works.

In terms of post-pandemic animated movies, Despicable Me 4 has outperformed the likes of Kung Fu Panda 4 ($546 million worldwide), Puss in Boots: The Last Wish ($485 million worldwide), and Elemental ($496 million worldwide), and will soon overtake Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($681 million worldwide). And its achievements become far more impressive when you note that it was produced on a reported budget of $100 million, relatively modest in comparison to how expensive other tent-poles usually are. You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.