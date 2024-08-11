This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 is quietly chugging along at the box office, surpassing a massive milestone this weekend.

The franchise has grossed over $5 billion globally, with two films generating over $1 billion each.

Universal and Illumination have a third Minions movie and fifth Despicable Me film in the works, following Gru's misadventures.

The summer box office has bounced back in such resounding fashion that a movie like Despicable Me 4, which has generated a significant chunk of change in the past month, is being seen as something of a sleeper hit. While Pixar’s Inside Out 2 made all the headlines thanks to its record-smashing run — the movie has grossed nearly $1.6 billion worldwide so far — Universal’s animated sequel proved to be no slouch itself. Providing entertainment for a younger demographic, Despicable Me 4 has quietly been chugging along at the box office. This weekend, it shot past a massive new milestone, further establishing the Despicable Me franchise as something of a rarity.

With $330 million domestically and $477 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at a staggering $807 million. For context, Despicable Me 4 is pacing ahead of Minions: The Rise of Gru, which concluded its run with over $930 million globally a couple of years ago. The Despicable Me franchise, which includes four movies in the main series and two spin-offs, has grossed a combined total of over $5 billion worldwide — it’s the first animated franchise in history to have achieved this feat.

Each film in the series has emerged as a major hit; two titles, in fact, have generated over $1 billion in global box office revenue. The franchise’s average global gross has now increased to a massive $909 million. The first Despicable Me movie debuted back in 2010, and grossed around $550 million worldwide. Despicable Me 3 and the first Minions spin-off have both generated over $1 billion globally, while Despicable Me 2 and Minions: The Rise of Gru concluded their runs with over $900 million worldwide.

The 'Despicable Me' Franchise Has Grossed Nearly $5.5 Billion Worldwide

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Universal and Illumination have a third Minions movie and a fifth Despicable Me film in the works. The films follow the misadventures of a super-villain named Gru (Steve Carell), whose life changes irrevocably when he is forced to care for a group of orphaned girls. But as popular as Gru is, the love that his cuddly yellow “minions” have received is sort of unprecedented. Some would argue that the Minions are more beloved than Gru himself (but don’t tell him that).”

Directed by Chris Renaud and written by Mike White and Ken Daurio, Despicable Me 4 was produced on a reported budget of $100 million. It opened to mixed reviews, and appears to have settled at a series-low 56% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch the film in theaters and at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.