A couple of weeks into its digital run, Universal’s Despicable Me 4 is somehow still hitting new box office benchmarks. The animated blockbuster is now in its seventh week of release, and although it initially seemed like it was being chewed out by Inside Out 2, the movie managed to regain stability almost immediately. In doing so, the film has pushed Illumination’s cumulative box office revenue past impressive milestones, in addition to establishing Despicable Me as one of the most profitable film franchises of all time.

With $340 million domestically and another $506 million from overseas markets, the film’s total global box office haul now stands at $847 million. It's one of only three movies this year to pass the $500 million milestone internationally, after Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine. Despicable Me 4 will pass the $850 million mark globally in a matter of days, and will then set its sights on joining all but one of its predecessors in passing the $900 million mark worldwide. Remarkably, besides the first Despicable Me film in 2010, every subsequent installment — including the two spin-offs — has generated over $900 million globally. Two films — Despicable Me 3 and Minions — have made more than $1 billion worldwide.

Despicable Me Movies Global Box Office Despicable Me $544 million Despicable Me 2 $975 million Minions $1.1 billion Despicable Me 3 $1 billion Minions: The Rise of Gru $937 million Despicable Me 4 $847 million (and counting)

This makes Despicable Me one of the biggest franchises in history, with total box office revenue approaching the $6 billion mark. The franchise’s average global gross now stands at an astonishing $915 million. What makes this all the sweeter is the fact that none of these movies have cost more than $100 million to produce. In fact, before Despicable Me 4 — the most expensive of the lot — the most that Universal had spent on any of these films was, reportedly, $80 million, for Minions: The Rise of Gru. The first film reportedly cost less than $70 million, and went on to gross nearly $550 million worldwide.

The 'Despicable Me' Franchise Will Soon Hit the $6 Billion Mark

The success of Despicable Me 4 has already initiated conversation about a fifth film in the main series. A third Minions movie, on the other hand, has already been dated. The latest installment, holds the unfortunate distinction of being the worst-rated of the lot on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, where it holds a 56% score, the same as the first Minions film. But reviews rarely matter for movies aimed at younger viewers; the film has a much better 88% audience score on RT.

You can watch Despicable Me 4 in theaters and at home

