Having debuted in the wake of Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which was already well into its record-breaking run, Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 could’ve very easily been flattened by the sheer magnitude of the competition. But primarily because of the goodwill that the franchise has established among its target audience, which is crucially a little younger than the crowds that Inside Out 2 is aiming for, Despicable Me 4 has emerged as a blockbuster in its own right.

Weeks after its debut on digital streaming platforms and nearly two months into its theatrical run, the movie is nearing a major global box office milestone that it will likely pass by next week. The movie has now grossed nearly $350 million domestically and over $535 million from overseas markets, for a combined global haul of $885 million. Barring the first Despicable Me movie, which made around $550 million in 2010, each subsequent installment has generated more than $900 million worldwide — two entries, in fact, have grossed over $1 billion each.

Overall, the Despicable Me franchise has grossed over $5.5 billion globally, and with the fourth film’s excellent performance, the series’ average global gross has increased to an incredible $922 million per film. By comparison, Despicable Me 2 grossed $975 million worldwide, while Despicable Me 3 made over $1 billion. The franchise’s first spin-off, Minions, concluded its run with $1.1 billion worldwide, while Minions: The Rise of Gru grossed over $930 million worldwide.

'Despicable Me 4' Has Pushed Illumination's Cumulative Box Office Past $10.6 Billion

Despicable Me 4 will pave the way for a fifth movie in the main franchise, and a third Minions installment. Despite its blockbuster success, however, the film remains the least-liked of the lot, at least according to the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Despicable Me 4 holds a franchise-low 56% approval rating on RT, which is the same as that of the first Minions movie. The film’s audience score, on the other hand, stands at a far more positive 88%. In her review, Collider's Tania Hussain said that the movie is "unquestionably a lot of fun and laugh-out-loud thanks to its signature subversive humor."

In addition to delivering huge box office hauls, these films are all relatively cost-effective as well. Despicable Me 4 is the most expensive installment of the franchise, with a reported budget of $100 million. Other movies in the series were produced between $69 million and $80 million. For context, Inside Out 2 was produced on a reported budget of $200 million. You can watch Despicable Me 4 in theaters and at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.