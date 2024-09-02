Now having completed two full months of release, while being available on digital platforms for roughly half its theatrical run, Universal’s Despicable Me 4 is displaying the true staying power of a well-liked animated movie. While most films tend to disappear from circulation within a week or two, Despicable Me 4, in its ninth weekend of release, registered a slight 4% drop from the previous weekend. Not only has it quietly emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year, it’s now among the most successful films ever made.

This weekend, Despicable Me 4 joined five of its predecessors in having passed the $900 million milestone at the global box office. The film also passed the $350 million milestone domestically, with its running total now standing at over $354 million. In overseas markets, the film has grossed nearly $560 million, which means that its cumulative global haul stands at nearly $914 million. In a few days, the movie should be able to overtake Minions: The Rise of Gru’s $937 million lifetime haul. It is unclear at this stage if Despicable Me 4 has enough juice to pass the $975 million lifetime haul of Despicable Me 2.

Despicable Me Movies Global Box Office Minions $1.1 billion Despicable Me 3 $1 billion Despicable Me 2 $975 million Minions: The Rise of Gru $937 million Despicable Me 4 $914 million (and counting) Despicable Me $544 million

The movie’s successful theatrical run — don’t forget, it debuted in the wake of the blockbuster Inside Out 2 — has pushed the Despicable Me franchise’s cumulative global box office revenue past the $5.5 billion mark. Barring the first Despicable Me, which concluded its run with around $550 million worldwide in 2010, each subsequent installment, including the two spin-offs, has generated more than $900 million worldwide. Two films — Despicable Me 3 and Minions — have grossed over $1 billion worldwide. This takes the franchise’s average global gross to an astounding $926 million.

'Despicable Me' Is the Biggest Animated Franchise In History

What makes these films’ success all the more impressive is the fact that they cost a fraction of what most major blockbusters these days — animated or otherwise — tend to. For instance, Disney spent a reported $200 million on Inside Out 2, which has generated over $1.6 billion globally. But it also spent a reported $200 million on Lightyear, which concluded its run with just $226 million. Universal, on the other hand, has spent between $70 million and $100 million on the Despicable Me films — Despicable Me 4, like The Super Mario Bros. Movie last year, reportedly cost $100 million to produce.

The movie didn’t let mixed reviews — it holds a 56% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — get in the way of box office success. Despicable Me 4’s audience score, on the other hand, is far more positive, at 88%. You can watch the film in theaters and at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.