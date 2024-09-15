The sheer potential of a well-liked children’s franchise cannot be underestimated. Weeks after its debut on digital platforms, Universal’s Despicable Me 4 passed another global box office milestone, having grossed around $6.5 million worldwide this weekend. The movie is now about to complete three full months of release and is still playing in over 1,500 domestic theaters. This weekend, Despicable Me 4 also overtook the lifetime global haul of Minions: The Rise of Gru, establishing the Despicable Me franchise’s complete and utter domination over the streaming landscape.

No other animated film franchise has been this successful. Having begun in 2010, the Despicable Me series has generated over $5.5 billion worldwide, with an average per-film gross of a stunning $930 million. By comparison, the Shrek series, also with six films, has generated $4 billion globally. Despicable Me 4 hit the $940 million mark at the worldwide box office in its 11th weekend of release; nearly $360 million of that total has come from domestic theaters, while $580 million has come from overseas markets. The movie debuted in theaters back in July, and on PVOD platforms earlier in September.

Barring the first movie, each subsequent installment in the Despicable Me series has grossed over $900 million globally. Two movies — Minions and Despicable Me 3 — have made more than $1 billion worldwide. Minions: The Rise of Gru, the movie that Despicable Me 4 overtook this weekend, concluded its run with $937 million worldwide a couple of years ago. Despicable Me 2, on the other hand, generated $975 million globally back in 2013. None of these movies cost more than $100 million to produce, which is astonishing in this day and age.

'Despicable Me' Is the Highest-Grossing Animated Franchise of All Time

Close

In fact, Despicable Me 4 is the one that reportedly pushed production costs to $100 million; the franchise had previously seen each installment cost between $69 million and $80 million. This is roughly half of what major animation houses such as DreamWorks and Pixar would normally spend on their films. In fact, Pixar continues to spend $200 million on its projects, like this year’s Inside Out 2, which has generated over $1.6 billion worldwide. Last year, however, Universal maximized margins with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed over $1.3 billion globally, against a reported budget of $100 million.

Despicable Me 4 is tied with Minions as the lowest-rated installment of the franchise on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Both movies have a 56% score. But Despicable Me 4 has an audience rating of 88% on RT — the second-best in the series' history, behind Minions: The Rise of Gru’s 89% audience score. The series will continue with a fifth Despicable Me film and a third installment in the Minions spin-off series. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets