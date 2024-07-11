The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 has surpassed $250 million at the global box office, nearing the top 10 worldwide earners of the year.

The recent success with Despicable Me 4 and Inside Out 2 has led to a revival in summer box office ticket sales.

Talks of a potential Despicable Me 5 have already begun.

After a flying start in theaters, Despicable Me 4 continues to hit milestones, having just passed an impressive $250 million at the global box office. Currently sitting on $255,669,731, a day-winning $15 million on July 9 has pushed the movie beyond a major target. $250 million is no mean feat at a volatile modern Box Office, with the film now teetering on the edge of entering the top 10 worldwide earners this year, with just $20 million separating it and Boonie Bears: Time Twist. Following Despicable Me 4's current trend, that entry into the top 10 should happen as soon as the next couple of days, with the family-friendly banana-loving franchise proving just as popular as ever.

Despite a difficult beginning to the 2024 summer Box Office, recent weeks have seen a revival in ticket sales thanks, in large part, to a pair of animated big-hitters. Alongside the early success of Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2 has headed the charge into triumph for movies this summer, with the Pixar sequel already surpassing over $1 billion at the global Box Office. It is unlikely Despicable Me 4 will be able to match this achievement, but that hasn't managed to stop the franchise in the past, with both Minions and Despicable Me 3 each achieving this incredible milestone and then some.

Could There Be a 'Despicable Me 5' on the Way?

If there is one thing above all that Despicable Me 4 has taught us, it's that this franchise still has plenty to give. Balancing a touch of nostalgia with a breath of fresh air, the most recent outing has passed many expectations and proven that Gru and the Minions are just as adorably loveable and hilariously unmissable as ever. With that in mind, it may come as little surprise that talks surrounding another Despicable Me movie have already begun, with co-director Chris Renaud already giving a positive potential update.

In a report by Variety, Renaud was certain of his stance on the possibility of a fifth Despicable Me, saying, "If we come up with a good story, and it feels like we can cover some fresh territory, then certainly it’s possible." It could have been an easy opportunity for executives to grab the money available from the franchise and run, but it is reassuring to hear someone as closely involved as Renaud confirm that quality comes before quantity.

Despicable Me 4 has officially surpassed $250 million at the worldwide Box Office.

