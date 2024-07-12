The Big Picture Illumination has surpassed $10 billion in global box office earnings with Despicable Me 4 leading the charge.

Three Illumination films have grossed over $1 billion, including The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The studio has focused on creating new IPs to turn into franchises, with six Despicable Me movies contributing nearly half of its total earnings.

With Despicable Me 4 delivering the goods at the box office, Illumination has reasserted its candidature as Pixar and DreamWorks’s biggest competitor in the world of feature animation. On its eighth day of release, Despicable Me 4 grossed $10 million domestically, retaining its number one position on the charts and helping Illumination’s cumulative earnings pass a major milestone. The animation house debuted its first film in 2010, and has released 15 features so far. By comparison, Pixar and DreamWorks have been around for much longer, and have released significantly more titles.

Despicable Me 4 has grossed just under $270 million worldwide so far, pushing Illumination’s cumulative global box office earnings past the $10 billion mark. The studio’s top-grossing release remains The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the second-biggest animated movie of all time with over $1.3 billion worldwide. Three Illumination titles have grossed more than $1 billion worldwide; in addition to Super Mario, the list includes Minions ($1.1 billion) and Despicable Me 3 ($1.03 billion).

Illumination debuted in 2010 with the first Despicable Me film, which made nearly $550 million globally and launched a franchise. In the years since, the studio has focused primarily on creating and building new IP, with Despicable Me alone having spawned three sequels and two spin-offs. Illumination has also released two movies in the Sing series (which have grossed a combined total of $1 billion globally) and two Secret Life of Pets films (which have made around $1.3 billion globally). Incredibly, the studio hasn’t spent more than $100 million on any of its 15 movies. By comparison, Pixar spent a studio-standard $200 million on Inside Out 2, the movie that pushed its cumulative earnings past the $16 billion milestone.

Illumination, Pixar and DreamWorks Are the Big Three of Animation

DreamWorks Animation, on the other hand, has earned over $17 billion globally through its movies. Interestingly, however, DreamWorks’ average global gross stands at just over $370 million, with zero films having passed the $1 billion milestone worldwide. Pixar’s average global gross stands at over $570 million, with five titles having made more than $1 billion worldwide. Illumination leads the pack with an average global gross of over $660 million. The six Despicable Me movies have contributed to nearly half of Illumination’s total earnings, with the figure poised to increase significantly in the coming weeks, considering the fact that Despicable Me 4 has only just begun its run. The movie is set to retain its number one spot this weekend. You can watch Despicable Me 4 in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

