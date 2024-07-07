The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 earned $9.6 million from 655 IMAX screens globally this weekend bringing its IMAX total to $10.1 million.

A Place Called Silence earns $2.3 million at the China box office, while A Quiet Place: Day One adds $1 million to its IMAX haul.

Upcoming IMAX releases include Twisters on 150 screens and Lyca Production's Indian 2 on 120 screens.

After a limited roll-out in select international markets a couple of weeks ago, the animated sequel — Despicable Me 4 — has fully arrived with its global debut, and its IMAX performance has proven to be impressive. Making its debut over a 5-day holiday weekend, Despicable Me 4 has been able to pull in $9.6 million from 655 IMAX screens across 50 markets globally. This IMAX total has only gone on to underscore the animated sequel's impressive performance for the duration of its extended debut.

In the North American market, Despicable Me 4's IMAX performance saw the animation earn a solid $20.5K per screen, bringing its total to a noteworthy total of $8.3 million from 400 screens over the 5-day holiday weekend. In international markets for IMAX, the animated behemoth saw a further $1.3 million added to previously released markets, bringing its IMAX international cume to $1.8 million. As we cross into a new week, the global cume for Despicable Me 4 in IMAX totals an impressive $10.1 million. This total is expected to grow even further as the animation arrives on another 96 IMAX screens next weekend in seven markets, including the UK, France, and Germany. Despicable Me 4 sees Steve Carell return as the voice of Gru, alongside Kristen Wiig, Joey King, Miranda Cosgrove, Sofia Vergara, and Will Ferrell as the villain. Chris Renaud returns to direct the sequel.

As regards other IMAX-related box office news, the Chinese crime thriller, A Place Called Silence earned $2.3 million at the China box office since opening on Wednesday. The film follows the harrowing tale of a young woman who is forced to endure constant bullying on campus. Paramount's A Quiet Place: Day One has built on its impressive debut, adding another $1 million, and pushing its IMAX global cume to $12.7 million. Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2, the movie of the summer so far, has continued its own impressive box office performance, adding another $500 thousand to its IMAX haul.

IMAX Will Have New Offerings Soon

Image via Universal Pictures

There is a reason IMAX is famed as being the ultimate viewing experience for moviegoers. The premium format offers the most immersive movie-watching experience and come next weekend, there will be new experiences on offer. The next notable arrival on IMAX is Warner Bros. and Universal's Twisters which will open on 150 IMAX screens in 34 markets, including Mexico, Brazil, Scandinavia, and Hong Kong, before hitting North American theaters on July 19. The film will star Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Katy O'Brian. Also coming soon on 120 IMAX screens in 12 markets including the U.S. and India is Lyca Production’s Indian 2.

Despicable Me 4 is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

GET TICKETS