Despicable Me 4 has passed its predecessors in key markets setting it up for a strong opening domestically.

The sequel stars Steve Carrell, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Joey King, Madison Polan, Chloe Fineman, and Will Arnett.

Last weekend, Despicable Me 4 made a strong start at the international box office, opening in four markets and setting records along the way. The momentum generated by the animated sequel in its opening weekend has continued to propel it as it opened across a further 16 markets, including Chile, Colombia, and Ecuador, for a total of 20 markets in release. Having amassed an impressive $9.4 million in its debut weekend, the sequel expanded its overall haul, adding another $13.9 million overall, bringing the cumulative total to $25.3 million. Despicable Me 4 has now gone on to set new records with the weekend ending June 30, 2024, surpassing the earning ability of previous franchise entries such as Minions: The Rise of Gru, Despicable Me 3, and Despicable Me 2, Minions, in their opening and second weekends at the box office in key markets.

For its second weekend at the international box office, Despicable Me 4 opened in Chile at number one overall this weekend with a massive $2.5M across 290 screens. Next up comes Colombia opening across 520 screens this weekend, reaching $1.7 million with a 37% market share. Despicable Me 4's Colombia opening is in line with Despicable Me 3 and well above Despicable Me 2. The animated sequel could be in for an impressive run within the South American nation as it has opened on a historically profitable weekend playing into school holidays and a national holiday on Monday, July 1. Other notable opening locations include Hong Kong with a strong $0.9 million across 73 screens, Ecuador with $0.6 million across 251 screens, and Finland with $0.5 million across 120 screens. Other notable mentions include Portugal with an impressive $0.5 million from 102 screens, and South Africa with $0.4 million from 100 screens.

Argentina, New Zealand, and Australia were the standout performers from the sequel's opening weekend. The trio of markets continued to maintain that drive moderately, with Australia adding another $3.7 million pushing the film's cumulative earnings to $9.7 million. Argentina and New Zealand have gone on to add $1.1 million for a cume of $5.2 million and $0.5 million for a cume of $1.5 million respectively.

'Despicable Me 4' Has A Chance At History

During its first two weekends overseas, Despicable Me 4 has shown enough potential to push the franchise to and beyond the $5 billion mark. The animated sequel is yet to open in the U.S. with a July 4 weekend debut that is projected to earn over $100 million over a four-day period. The film's biggest competition will come from Inside Out 2, which had a record-breaking $295 million opening and sits as the highest-grossing movie of 2024, passing $1 billion this weekend. Should Despicable Me 4 meet expectations, it could end its run as one of summer 2024's highest-grossing movies.

