Despicable Me 4 has made a strong start at the international box office, setting new records across its first four markets, including Australia and Argentina. The film amassed an impressive $9.4 million in its debut weekend, surpassing the openings of previous franchise entries such as Minions: The Rise of Gru, Despicable Me 3, Despicable Me 2, Minions, and even Toy Story 3 (excluding previews).

Australia saw a phenomenal opening for Despicable Me 4, with the film earning $4.7 million across 311 screens. This marks the biggest opening of the franchise in the country, excluding previews. The film set new records for the largest opening Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for any Despicable Me or Minions film. The staggered school holidays, starting with 20% of the market and expanding further over the next two weeks, are expected to sustain the film’s strong performance.

In Argentina, Despicable Me 4 opened with a massive $3.5 million, making it the highest-grossing opening for the franchise in gross box office (GBO) and the second highest in admissions, matching the performance of Despicable Me 3. It also secured the second-largest opening for an Illumination film in terms of admissions, surpassing The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The film achieved the biggest opening Thursday and Friday for the franchise in both admissions and GBO during national holidays, bolstered by a robust promotional campaign and heightened awareness thanks to the voice talent of Maria Becerra.

New Zealand also reported an excellent start, with Despicable Me 4 achieving the biggest opening Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the Despicable Me and Minions franchise. Opening across 140 screens, it quickly became the number-one title in the market, recording the franchise's largest opening (excluding previews). The film is expected to maintain strong momentum through the June/July school holidays.

Uruguay marked the largest opening for the Despicable Me and Minions franchise, including previews. The film launched with $0.3 million across 30 screens, starting with an exceptional preview result of $66,000 on Wednesday, coinciding with a national holiday. This strong start is expected to continue as the film enjoys its run.

How Successful Can 'Despicable Me 4' Be?

With such a strong start, Despicable Me 4 is in a good place as it continues to roll out in additional markets. The film's strong openings in key international territories signal a promising trajectory for its global box office run and, as more regions enter school holiday periods, the film is expected to draw substantial family audiences, ensuring its continued success. However, Despicable Me 4 is coming up against the year's biggest movie, Inside Out 2, which will prove a fierce competitor, even three weeks after its release.

