The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 dominated the box office for a second week, earning another $44.6 million.

Horror thriller Longlegs took second place with a $22.6 million domestic opening, quadrupling Neon's next-highest debut.

Inside Out 2 adds another $20.7 million domestically and is set to pass The Super Mario Bros. Movie's global earnings in the next few days.

There's no defeating Gru and the Minions at the box office. In its second week in theaters, Despicable Me 4 again took the crown with another $44.6 million over the weekend, bringing the animated behemoth up to $211.1 million domestically. Thanks to an expanded global rollout to China, France, Germany, the U.K., and Ireland, Illumination's latest is also conquering the international market with a worldwide total now at $437 million. Instead of directly clashing with Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2, a new challenger snuck up on second place this week — the horror thriller darling Longlegs from Neon. Still, nothing can come close to matching the earning power of the Minions.

The sky's the limit for what Despicable Me 4 can accomplish throughout its run, as it's currently outperforming most of its predecessors to this point, including 2022's Minions: The Rise of Gru, which topped out just shy of $1 billion. Only Despicable Me 3 and Minions have ever managed to break that barrier, but it's still well within the realm of possibility for Despicable Me 4, especially with such a strong opening abroad. This all comes as Illumination's juggernaut franchise became the first animated series of films to breach the $5 billion mark and, with a third Minions movie scheduled for 2027, it's likely to be the first $6 billion animated franchise as well.

While Longlegs only made barely over half of what the animated titan raked in two weeks in, a $22.6 million opening weekend performance domestically is nothing to scoff at given the circumstances. The demented Osgood Perkins-helmed crime thriller was made on a reported budget of less than $10 million, meaning it's set up to make a serious profit if it can keep pulling in viewers.

For Neon, the domestic opening more than quadrupled its previous best opening at home and already has the horror title as the distributor's sixth highest-grossing film behind the Sydney Sweeney-led Immaculate. It's a testament to strong word of mouth and an absurdly effective marketing campaign that ramped up significantly over the past year with ominous posters and teasers. Starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, the film follows FBI agent Lee Harker on an investigation into an unsolved serial killer only to find ties to the occult and a personal connection to her.

'Inside Out 2' Continues Feeling Good at the Box Office

Inside Out 2, meanwhile, proved that Riley Anderson's story isn't losing any steam yet with another $20.7 million. Its domestic total is now up to $572.6 million with a global gross of over $1.350 billion and counting through five weeks. At this rate, passing The Super Mario Bros. Movie is all but a given, and the next target will be Frozen II and the second-place spot among the highest-grossing animated films of all time.

The top five are rounded out by A Quiet Place: Day One and Fly Me to the Moon, the former of which is humming along on-pace for the hit horror franchise with another $11.8 million, while the latter failed to launch with only $10 million in its first week against a $100 million budget. Despite solid reviews and the star power of Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson, the rom-com only garnered $19 million globally.

What's Coming to Theaters Next?

A storm is brewing for next week's box office, as the much-anticipated disaster film Twisters touches down in theaters on Friday with hopes for a major haul. Signs are looking good for Lee Isaac Chung's sequel after an $11.5 million debut internationally, and it has the star power and name recognition to go on a strong run. The follow-up to the 1996 Jan de Bont classic stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser plagued by her terrifying encounter with a tornado. She's called back to the field when her friend Javi (Anthony Ramos) needs help testing a revolutionary tracking system, though they run into Hollywood's current golden boy, Glen Powell​​​​​​, as the reckless and charming social media influencer Tyler Owens, who makes his living by getting up close and personal with nature's worst disasters.

