Megaverse releases include loglines for upcoming titles on the official website, spanning the next century.

Only a few weeks remain until Despicable Me 4 enters theaters, so as a way to celebrate the lead up to this film's release, Illumination, along with Steve Carell, pulled a page out of the superhero movie playbook and introduced the "Megaverse," which is described as an extension of the Minions timeline, but features the five test subjects that were shown in the film's most recent trailer.

A video was released on Despicable Me 4's official X account, where Carell claims that this animated feature was just the beginning for our super-serum minions and that the Megaverse is a series of "projects" that will feature the Mega Minions. Unlike the big superhero franchises, which only gives titles and release dates for its upcoming superhero projects, loglines for every Megaverse title can be found on the official website. For example, in 2027, The Mega Minions solo film will be about our 5 minions proving themselves worthy to the Anti-Villain League. Later down the line, a jukebox musical called "Mega Minions Mega Musical!" will be released in 2034. And that's not all! The website also revealed that in 2101, a TV show about the Mega Minions will be released, but the plot is still under wraps.

It's no secret that the Despicable Me and Minions franchises are Illumination's bread and butter. But to see them produce a well-detailed and somewhat reasonable "release schedule" for a hundred years' worth of Mega Minions is impressive. It would be interesting to see if any of these projects come to life.

The Unexpected Success of the 'Despicable Me' Franchise

Ever since Despicable Me was first released in 2010, it has become the highest-grossing animated film franchise and ranked 15th in overall highest-grossing film franchises. The film received a certified fresh critics rating of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and was nominated for a Golden Globe for "Best Animated Feature." It also earned over $543 million at the global box office.

Since then, the franchise's later titles earned more than its predecessor, with its second spin-off film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, earning over $940 million worldwide, as well as being the inspiration of the Gentleminions meme.

Despicable Me 4 is the upcoming 4th installment in the main series and the 6th film in the overall franchise. Returning are Carell as Gru, Kristen Wiig as Lucy Wilde, Miranda Cosgrove as Margo, and Dana Gaier as Edith. Meanwhile, Agnes will have a brand-new voice actress once more and will be played by Madison Polan.

Despicable Me 4 hits theaters on July 3, 2024.