The Big Picture Get ready for some mayhem with Mega Minions in Despicable Me 4, hitting theaters July 3!

Collectible popcorn buckets featuring the heroic Minions team will be available exclusively at Regal theaters.

Fans don't want to miss out on the latest tie-in merchandise for the long-running franchise.

The Minions are ready to bring back some mayhem this summer as Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 is set to debut in theaters in just a few weeks. While fans eagerly await the big screen return of Gru and the gang, they can add some extra fun to their trip to the movies as the official Fandango X account has revealed a brand-new set of popcorn bucket tie-ins for the film, which will exclusively be available at Regal theaters.

The upcoming installment of the long-running Despicable Me franchise will feature the appearance of Mega Minions, a heroic team of superpowered Minions ready for battle. The latest tie-in highlights these characters by showcasing each member of the team, which includes Stretchy Tim, Super Strong Dave, Flying Bullet Gus, Laser-Eyed Mel, and Rock Jerry, through their own topper. Each member will be sold separately at select Regal theaters.

However, the biggest piece in the collection for fans to keep an eye out for is the Rock Jerry popcorn bucket, which showcases the character as he can be seen in the upcoming movie, for audiences to eat from. The collectible bucket is available for fans to purchase for $25. Additionally available is a standard tin bucket that features artwork from the film. Collectible popcorn buckets are the latest craze drawing audiences to theaters, as seen from the viral Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket earlier this year, and with the popularity of the Despicable Me franchise, fans won’t want to miss out on these collectible items available at Regal theaters.

‘Despicable Me 4’ is the Latest Chapter of the Long-Running Animated Franchise

Image via Illumination

It’s been 14 years since the Despicable Me franchise began, and it looks like its popularity isn’t slowing down anytime soon, according to its early box office haul overseas. The latest adventure with the franchise’s beloved characters will once again center on Gru and his family, which now includes his baby son Gru Jr. However, they soon find themselves at odds with the villainous Maxime Le Mal, who escapes from prison, vowing revenge against Gru. With the evil supervillain posing as a threat to his family, Gru relocates them for protection, only to meet their new neighbors, the Prescotts. What happens to Gru and the gang? Only time will tell when the latest movie hits the big screen. Until then, fans can enjoy the latest offering from Regal Cinemas with the latest set of tie-in merchandise.

Despicable Me 4 debuts exclusively in theaters on July 3.