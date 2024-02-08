The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 will introduce a new member to Gru's family, Gru Jr., who doesn't seem to like him at all, complicating Gru's next mission.

Gru's family will face dangerous antagonists, Maxime Le Mal and Valentina, who are ready to do anything to accomplish their evil goals.

Gru's daughters, Margo, Agnes, and Edith, will have to join the action again as they discover their new roles as Gru Jr.'s older sisters while facing a surprising evil plan by the villains.

A new poster for Despicable Me 4 has been released by Illumination, teasing this summer's sequel and how it will change the family dynamic. After years of attempting to become the greatest villain in history, Gru (Steve Carell) will continue to raise his children alongside Lucy Wilde (Kristen Wiig) and the Minions. But the new sequel will introduce a new member of the family in Gru Jr., the baby the couple had between the events of Despicable Me 3 and this movie. And while there's nothing wrong with Gru as a parent, the baby doesn't seem to like him at all, which could complicate the villain's next mission.

The new poster for Despicable Me 4 shows Gru carrying his baby, with one of his loyal Minions by his side. The crew looks ready to take on their next challenge, and when it comes to this sequel's antagonists, Gru's family will need all the help they can get. Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and Valentina (Sofia Vergara) are a very dangerous couple, and they're ready to do whatever it takes to accomplish their evil goals. Even if Gru has taken down threats such as Vector (Jason Segel) and El Macho (Benjamin Bratt) before, he's never faced someone as unpredictable as the new antagonists, setting the stage for their confrontation in Despicable Me 4.

And while Despicable Me 4 will introduce Gru Jr. to the family, he'll have to share the spotlight with Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Agnes (Madison Polan) and Edith (Dana Gaier), as the siblings discover their new roles as Gru Jr.'s older sisters. Gru's daughters have proven time and time again that they're not afraid of their father's lifestyle, playing their part in taking down powerful villains when necessary. In Despicable Me 4, the girls will have to join the action once again, as Maxime Le Mal and Valentina come up with a surprising evil plan. This summer, one of the most successful animated franchises in history returns to the big screen.

The Latest Additions to the Franchise

Chris Renaud, who has worked on the Despicable Me franchise since the first installment hit theaters, returned to direct the new sequel. Besides welcoming Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara to their new roles as villains, Despicable Me 4 will add new voices to the series, including Joey King, Stephen Colbert and Chloe Fineman. The performers will step into the shoes of brand-new characters, as Gru and his family try to take down Maxime Le Mal and Valentina. The new movie will also feature the return of Pierre Coffin as the voice of the Minions and Steve Coogan as Silas Ramsbottom.

You can check out the new poster for Despicable Me 4 below, before the sequel premieres in theaters on July 3: