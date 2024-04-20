The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 is set to hit theaters on July 3.

A new promo for the movie features basketball star Nikola Jokić, telling his therapist about the problems that come from being compared to Gru.

The new movie will follow Gru and his family navigating both a new baby in the house, and a new arch nemesis.

Seven years have elapsed since the last Despicable Me film. The third film in the franchise came out in 2017, and, in that period, basketball superstar Nikola Jokić has impressed fans with his gameplay, thanks to his genius understanding of the game and physical advantage. The physical advantages that have made him a star also opened him up to light jests from fans who thought he looked like Gru (Steve Carell). A video from Illumination and the NBA has Jokic see his therapist, who discusses the comments and how they affect him.

In the clip, Jokić sits across from his therapist and recalls the first time he was compared to Gru. "I thought I looked really good that day. I put on this beautiful suit that said: I mean business," he says to his therapist. When she encourages him to continue, noting that he's wearing a similar suit, he reveals that people commented that he looked like Gru. Being likened to Gru doesn't bother Jokić much, something he admits to the therapist. Some would say Gru is a genius and well-respected, so anyone would want to be associated with those qualities. There is, however, another problem that he ran into. And this one, he can't narrate because he's experiencing it in real time. He gets up and draws a blind to reveal that Gru's Minions have been following him and won't leave him alone because they, too, think he's Gru. "Guys, I'm not your boss," he tells the excited Minions.

Gru Faces New Enemies in 'Despicable Me 4'

Image via Illumination

Gru and the Minions are recognizable worldwide, and the proof is in the $1 billion made in 2022 by Minions: The Rise of Gru. Despicable Me 4 features new characters as Gru welcomes his son, Gru Jr., to the family, but the kid is hellbent on tormenting his father. As if that's not enough, Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.

The film features the signature humor part of the franchise and thrilling action sequences. It also sees new faces (or voices) as new characters voiced by Joey King, Stephen Colbert, and Chloe Fineman join the franchise. Cast members include Carell, Ferrell, King, Colbert, Vergara, Fineman, Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Chris Renaud, Dana Gaier, and Madison Polan. The script was written by The White Lotus creator Mike White and a veteran Despicable Me writer, Ken Daurio. Chris Renaud serves as the director.

See Despicable Me 4 in theaters on July 3. Watch the preceding films on Peacock and see Jokić in the new promo below.

