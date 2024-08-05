The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 is a hit at the box office, with entertaining new characters and familiar favorites for fans to enjoy.

Fan favorite minion movie Despicable Me 4 is having a dream run at the box office breaking one milestone after another. Directed by Chris Renaud the movie adds another entertaining installment in the franchise and brings back many familiar characters and some new ones. For fans who would love to see the feature again at their own leisure, the animated movie is soon coming to PVOD, CBR has reported. Furthermore, fans will also get a chance to see two never-seen-before Mini-Movies featuring the Minions.

Despicable Me 4 sees Gru and his family welcoming a new member, Gru Jr, who brings more torment to his father than joy. However, things take a turn when Gru’s old high school rival and a supervillain, Maxime Le Mal, escapes from prison and vows revenge against Gru. Renaud directs from a script by Mike White and Ken Daurio, which has ample comedic moments like Minions turning into superheroes and elaborates on themes of family and starting a new life.

'Despicable Me 4' Comes with Two Mini-Movies

Fans purchasing Despicable Me 4 from participating retailers including Amazon, Apple, Fandango at Home, Comcast Xfinity, Cox, and Verizon will find two movies viz Benny's Birthday and Game Over and Over. In Benny's Birthday, “Benny finds himself trapped in a time loop of his birthday party, encountering mischief at every turn,” while in Game Over and Over minions will find a powered-up game controller inside Gru's lair. The controller will give them the ability to control one another “unleashing mayhem as they compete for high scores." It’ll be fun to see more of minions as they wreck chaos and mayhem amongst themselves.

Despicable Me 4 has an 88 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and has earned over $752 million at the worldwide box office. The movie is universally loved for the minion’s mayhem, its themes, slick animation, and original songs. It boasts an ensemble voice cast including Steve Carell as Gru, Kristen Wiig as Lucy, Will Ferrell as antagonist Maxime Le Mal, Joey King as Gru’s young neighbor Poppy, Sofía Vergara as Valentina, Stephen Colbert as Perry, and Chloe Fineman as Patsy. Further rounding off the cast are Miranda Cosgrove as Margo, Steve Coogan as Silas, Dana Gaier as Edith, Madison Polan as Agnes, Tara Strong as Gru Jr., and Renaud voices Principal Übelschlecht.

Despicable Me 4 arrives on PVOD on August 6. You can read our review here.