Illumination and Universal Studios have released the official release date of July 23, 2024 for their upcoming sequel, Despicable Me 4. This sequel marks the 15th collaboration between the two companies. No story details have been released at this time.

The only announced production details revealed have been about voice talent casting. It was stated that Steve Carell will return to reprise his role of the series’ lovable reformed villain, Gru. Other cast members expected to return for Despicable Me 4 are Kristen Wiig, Pierre Coffin, Miranda Cosgrove, and Steve Coogan. Chris Renaud, known for Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and other popular Illumination films, is expected to direct the film. Animation director, Patrik Delage, who is known for his work on Illumination films, such as the Sing series, is serving as co-director. The screenplay is by Mike White, with Illumination founder, Chris Meledandri serving as producer.

This is the latest announcement for the Despicable Me franchise since the announcement of the July release date for another Illumination film: Minions: The Rise of Gru. The film serves as a prequel to other well-known Despicable Me films and is expected to focus on twelve-year-old Gru in the 1970s as he strives to be the best villain.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED: 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Teaser Reveals a '70s-Inspired Adventure

The Despicable Me franchise follows Gru, a reformed struggling supervillain, as he becomes a reluctant father of three, a husband as well as a secret agent, and eventually teams up with his long-lost brother, Dru, to fight against an unreformed super villain together. The original movie was released in 2010 and gained a huge fan following that has lasted twelve years thanks in part to internet memes.

Arguably, the most recognizable characters of the series are the loud and chaotic yellow tic tacs, otherwise known as Minions, who have existed since the beginning of time to serve evil geniuses such as Gru. They have received two spin-off movies of their own, including a film about their origin story and a sequel which explains how they wind up in the service of Gru, as well as how Gru begins his journey to become the supervillain he longs to be, as mentioned before regarding Minions: The Rise of Gru - you never really can escape the loud little sidekicks.

Since its release, the movie series has spawned spin-offs, including several video games and a theme park attraction. The franchise has gone on to become the highest-grossing animated franchise of all time, having grossed over billions of dollars globally. It will be interesting to see what Illumination and Universal have in store for the series going forward.

'Tales of the Walking Dead': Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, And More Join Spinoff Series Previously announced cast members include Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, and Terry Crews.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email