Despicable Me has become a beloved cultural phenomenon since it first hit screens in 2010, enchanting both children and adults with its blend of humour and heart. The film’s vibrant animation and endearing characters, especially the Minions, have led to sequels and spinoffs that have grossed billions at the box office. Now, after five films and a seven-year break since the last installment, Despicable Me 4 is set to hit the big screen, carrying high expectations from its eagerly awaiting fans. Led by the returning Steve Carrell as Felonious Gru, a renounced supervillain, the fourth installment brings to audiences a tremendous mix of villainy and family dynamics that fans have come to adore.

With a big release comes plenty of ways to watch the movie, and Collider is thrilled to be presenting an exclusive interview with director Chris Renaud as he extols the virtues of ScreenX, one of those premium formats on which the world of Gru and his family can be brought to life. The interview features Renaud in a ScreenX auditorium surrounded by utter chaos as the Minions wreak havoc — as they have been known to do, on occasion — from all angles. Or, from 270 degrees, if we want to be mathematically precise about the whole affair.

What Is ScreenX?

ScreenX is a state-of-the-art cinema technology that expands the traditional movie screen beyond the front wall and onto the side walls of the theater. Using a combination of specially designed projectors and seamless blending techniques, ScreenX creates a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience. Essentially, it wraps the action around you, making you feel like you’re right in the middle of the movie. But why would it make the Despicable Me movies better?

Well... picture this: You’re watching Despicable Me and the Minions are up to their usual antics. With ScreenX, their mischief isn’t confined to the front screen. Instead, they’re running, jumping, and causing chaos all around you. The side screens expand the scene, so you’ll feel like you’re part of their wild adventures. It’s like being inside Gru’s lab or on a heist with the little yellow troublemakers. The vibrant animation and creative visuals of the Despicable Me movies are a treat for the eyes.

With ScreenX, these visuals extend beyond the main screen, making the beautiful landscapes, whimsical gadgets, and colourful characters even more spectacular. It’s like stepping into an animated wonderland where every corner of the theatre is alive with action and colour. In short, you're surrounded by Minion mayhem. And who would say no to that?

Despicable Me 4 arrives exclusively in theatres today. Stay tuned to Collider for future coverage of the film and get your tickets below.

