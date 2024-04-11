The Big Picture Universal Pictures wows CinemaCon attendees with first looks at upcoming films like Nosferatu and Despicable Me 4.

Highly-anticipated Despicable Me 4 introduces new characters and will hit theaters on July 3, 2024.

Star-studded cast including Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, and Will Ferrell brings the beloved franchise to life once again.

Movie magic was alive and well at the Universal Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, Nevada. The film studio, along with Focus Features, took two hours to thank those in attendance for supporting them throughout the years with a handful of first and extended looks for films like Nosferatu, Twisters, and Wicked: Part One. Even animated productions felt the love as filmmaker Chris Sanders and actress Lupita Nyong’o stepped forward to speak more about their upcoming project, The Wild Robot. While live-action took up most of the time slot, the other big animated reveal showcased a clip from Illumination’s upcoming highly-anticipated Despicable Me 4, adding a solid chunk of storyline to the film series’ next installment.

Introducing two new characters, the dense clip not only featured the franchise’s iconic Gru (Steve Carell) and Minions, but it also heavily highlighted Joey King’s supervillain in training, Poppy, and Gru Jr. En route to their next heist, the five travelers are aboard a hot air balloon sailing through the sky before coming upon their next target - a castle. The plan is simple - Gru and Poppy will shimmy down the rope and take care of business while the Minions play babysitter and serve as the getaway drivers. But, when Gru realizes he’s mistakenly brought his diaper bag instead of his heist bag, things get a bit messy. Ever the improviser, Gru still makes things work for the burglary team to sneak into the castle undetected - at least for a little while.

Along with Carell and King, Despicable Me 4 will also feature the vocal talents of other names, including Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale) and Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly) as Gru’s wife Lucy, and the couple’s adopted daughter, Margo, respectively. Steve Coogan (Night at the Museum) also returns to the fold as Silas Ramsbottom, with Nev Scharrel (Aimee) and Dana Gaier (On My Block) filling out the rest of the Gru household as daughters Agnes and Edith, respectively. Joining the cast as the villains of Despicable Me 4 are Will Ferrell (The Other Guys) and Sofía Vergara (Modern Family) as bad guy couple and supervillains, Maxime Le Mal and Valentina, respectively.

When Does ‘Despicable Me 4’ Come To Theaters?

Despicable Me 4 joins Universal’s action-packed lineup of warm weather features as it celebrates its cinematic arrival on July 3. It will be preceded by the soon-to-be-released horror flick, Abigail and David Leitch’s ode to stunt work, The Fall Guy, with the nature vs. man tale of Twisters breezing through shortly after.

You can learn everything there is to know about Despicable Me 4 in our all-encompassing guide and stay tuned to Collider for more updates from CinemaCon. You can watch the movie that started it all - 2010s Despicable Me - on Peacock now.

