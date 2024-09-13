After scoring another truckload of bananas at the box office, Gru and the Minions will soon invade homes yet again with the physical release of Despicable Me 4 on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD. Available September 24 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Illumination's latest family-friendly adventure changed up the dynamic for Steve Carell's Anti-Villain League member as he welcomes a rambunctious new addition to the family—Gru Jr. Yet, a new story requires a new nemesis capable of sending the former bad guy running to the hills. Collider is excited to share an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Will Ferrell's snooty supervillain, Maxime Le Mal, before physical copies hit store shelves.

Ferrell is no stranger to chewing the scenery as the antagonist, whether as the flamboyant Jacobim Mugatu in Zoolander or the over-the-top Mattel CEO of Barbie. He once again gets to play to his strengths with Maxime, a very French part-cockroach man who is obsessed with one-upping his former Lycée Pas Bon classmate Gru. In the featurette, director Chris Renaud, along with Illumination head Chris Meledandri and character designer Charlotte Kristof, joins Ferrell to explore the facets of his character, from his flashy outfits and theatrical nature to his sheer arrogance and more wrathful side. Originally, Maxime wasn't expected to be this powerful and pompous villain, but more of a brute who succeeded through brawn, not brains, the filmmaker revealed. Comedy was the first and foremost goal of the movie though, leading to a more vulnerable, flamboyant, and erratic enemy that can't get past petty high school grudges.

While Maxime is very extra in every aspect, he's also one of the franchise's most menacing villains. Gru manages to get the best of him at their high school reunion, but when Maxime escapes prison with help from his girlfriend Valentina (Sofía Vergara), he starts hunting down the family to enact revenge. His wicked plan involves using the same technology that gave him his super cockroach strength to turn Gru's young son into a human cockroach hybrid and turn him against his father. It's a dark plan that forces the family, including Gru's wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig), and kids Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Agnes (Madison Polan), and Edith (Dana Gaier) to enter witness protection, though it isn't long before he has to tangle with Maxime to protect everyone he loves.

'Despicable Me 4' Adds Plenty of Star Power

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Ferrell may be the big addition alongside Vergara, but Despicable Me 4 brought in a lot of fresh talent to join Carrell this time around. A Family Affair star Joey King plays Gru's young admirer next door and aspiring supervillain Poppy Prescott, while her parents are voiced by Stephen Colbert and Chloe Fineman. Additionally, the series welcomes back Steve Coogan as Silas Ramsbottom and Pierre Coffin as the voice of the Minions, continuing his role since the first film in the now $5 billion franchise.

Viewers will get to meet all the major cast members through a Meet the Cast featurette included in the digital, Blu-ray, and DVD releases, though there are plenty more goodies in store for anyone bringing Illumination's latest home. Despicable Me 4 will also come with a handful of deleted scenes, recording sessions of both Ferrell and Carell, featurettes about the making of the film, the new Mega Minions, and the villains, and tutorials for how to draw the superpowered yellow henchmen with the Head of Story Habib Louati. Finally, two new Minions mini-movies, "Benny's Birthday," and "Game Over and Over," add extra fun for the whole family to the package.

Despicable Me 4 is now available on digital and will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on September 24. Check out our exclusive featurette in the player above.

Find Tickets Now