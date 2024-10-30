Despicable Me 4 had a wonderful performance at the worldwide box office over the course of the summer, but it's time for the animated sequel to come home. Peacock has announced that the movie directed by Chris Renaud will be making its way to the platform on October 31. Just in time for Halloween, audiences will be able to experience Gru's (Steve Carell) latest adventure once again. After earning $965 million through ticket sales earlier this year, the Minions and their boss will entertain families from the comfort of their homes. And the villain of this story was nothing like the ones Gru had faced before.

Despicable Me 4 reunites audiences with Gru, Lucy (Kristen Wiig), Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Poland) after their adventure alongside the protagonist's twin brother, Dru. Gru and Lucy have decided to add another baby to their family. But it appears that the infant doesn't like Gru very much. Regardless of how his baby feels about him, Gru still has to deal with Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and Valentina (Sofía Vergara). The evil couple wants to conquer the world, and there's only one super family that can stop them.

Despicable Me 4 became a box office success during a season that also witnessed Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine attempting to take over the ticket sales charts. There's no denying that the Pixar sequel and Gru's latest mission competed for the same audience. And despite the fact that the two titles were clashing against one another, both stories managed to earn more than $900 million at the worldwide box office. Despicable Me's consistent success has convinced the studio to continue working on the universe that was established with Gru's first appearance more than a decade ago.

What's Next for Illumination?

Illumination will continue to entertain families for years to come. The studio has announced that they're currently developing a third Minions movie, which will hit theaters on June 30, 2027. But before that adventure can be enjoyed by viewers, the company will return to the world of Nintendo with a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The adaptation that took the world by storm last year proved that audiences want to see their favorite Mario characters fighting and racing on the big screen. While they wait for Mario's return, viewers can dive deep into Despicable Me 4.

Despicable Me 4 will be available for streaming on Peacock on October 31.