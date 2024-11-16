Animation has been the biggest winner at the 2024 box office. Huge hits such as The Wild Robot, Kung Fu Panda 4, and, of course, the new highest-grossing animated feature of all time, Inside Out 2, have paved the way for the likes of Moana 2 and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to round out the year with a seal of approval. One such film to benefit from the hunger for animation in 2024 was Despicable Me 4, the sixth installment in the franchise that saw Steve Carell's Gru and his many Minions back in all their bananas glory.

Earning just shy of $1 billion worldwide thanks to a prolonged and triumphant run at the box office, Despicable Me 4 cemented both itself and the legacy of the franchise even further. Such has been the film's success, that a move to streaming hasn't stopped the sequel from picking up more accolades, with the movie hitting the top of Peacock's charts this week.

'Despicable Me 4' Is a Worthy Addition to the Franchise

Image via Universal Pictures

Despite being a slight underperformer at the box office compared to its billion-dollar predecessors, Despicable Me 4 can certainly be considered a major success financially, but how does that compare to the film's quality? Perhaps not the best outing for Gru and the gang, Despicable Me 4 is still plenty of fun that benefits from the usual laugh-a-minute style of the franchise. The movie sees Gru and his family adjusting to their new lives in a safe house as the former super-villain deals with the return of arch-enemy Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) who is intent on seeking revenge. In her review of the film for Collider, Tania Hussain said:

"Despicable Me 4 thrives on keeping the franchise’s appeal alive through its distinct style and verve. But it does face some challenges in balancing the new with the old, even with its signature humor and vibrant animation we’ve all come to love and expect. While the film does set up the possibility of another Minions movie with its superhero side plot, the introduction of these shiny new characters and situational comedies is somewhat disjointed and insubstantial, particularly towards the end. Despite these shortcomings, Despicable Me 4 understands its appeal and plays to its strengths. With fun details, vibrant animation, and strong comedic energy, it is a delightful and entertaining addition to the franchise, offering enough laughs and heartwarming moments to satisfy both longtime fans and newcomers alike."

Despicable Me 4 topped Peacock's streaming charts this week. You can watch the film on the streamer right now.

Watch on Peacock