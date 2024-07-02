After seven years since the third Despicable Me film came out, a new installment of the franchise will soon arrive on the big screen, allowing for fans to reunite with their favorite animated anti-hero. Gru (Steve Carell) will now be adapting to being a father of not three, but four children. Since marrying Lucy (Kristen Wiig), the couple has welcomed a baby into the world named Gru Jr, who will be introduced in the next movie of the franchise.

Despicable Me 4 will see Gru taking care of the latest addition to the family, while also being summoned to yet another dangerous mission to capture a supervillain on the loose. Parenting a newborn and being a full-time agent won't be an easy task for him to handle, with the main character having to reunite with his minions to be successful in his mission. Given that the sequel will be released in the coming days, here are the details regarding its streaming status and theatrical run.

Is 'Despicable Me 4' Streaming?

Image via Universal Pictures.

The film isn't available to stream yet, and it will likely take a while for viewers to watch it online. However, when Despicable Me 4 does hit streaming, it will be heading to Peacock, thanks to a partnership with Universal. The deal between Peacock and Universal, which has been in effect since 2022, allows for movies to arrive on the streaming service no later than four months after their release in theaters. This means that the film will probably be on the platform around October 2024.

Image via Universal

The latest installment of the animated franchise will come out on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in the US. Universal and Illumination announced the film's release window back in February, with Despicable Me 4 marking the 15th collaboration between the two companies.

Is 'Despicable Me 4' Premiering in Theaters?

Close

Yes, the film will make its first stop on the big screen before going to streaming. Despicable Me 4 has already premiered in Australia and New Zealand as of June 20 and its international box office response has been positive so far. The film accumulated over $9.4 million in its debut weekend, which is a much more promising opening in comparison to other films of the franchise. If this is an indicator of its theatrical popularity, the sequel is setting itself up for success once it arrives in North America and later on in the UK, when it premieres there on July 12.

In order to make viewers' screening experience more entertaining, Fandango announced that there will be special minion popcorn buckets available to purchase in theaters. The minions featured in the merchandise will look a little different, given that the new movie will have them undergoing major physical changes so that they are equipped to go after a powerful supervillain.

Find Showtimes for 'Despicable Me 4'

Image via Universal

In order to figure out if there will be Despicable Me 4 screenings near you, refer to the links below for showtimes and ticket purchases.

Watch the Trailer for 'Despicable Me 4'

The first look at Gru's return to the screen premiered in January, during the AFC championship game. In it, the protagonist seems to fully embrace his family life, enjoying time with Lucy, Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier), Agnes (Madison Polan), and baby Gru Jr. That is until a dangerous man escapes prison and forces Gru to take matters into his own hands in order to protect the people that he loves.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Following that sneak peek, an alternate trailer came out on May 7, featuring our favorite anti-hero struggling to take care of his newborn at home. The clip begins with several minions at the office, working away until the system alerts that Gru has been compromised. Soon after, viewers are introduced to Maxine Le Mal (Will Ferrell), the franchise's latest villain. In order to defeat him, a few minions are selected to test a machine that equips them to become special agents. From regular-sized minions to mega minions, they transform into secret weapons that have just the right amount of strength and skills to combat Maxine once and for all.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

What Is 'Despicable Me 4' About?

Image via Universal Pictures.

Here is the official logline for Despicable Me 4, provided by Universal Pictures:

Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.

Are the Other 'Despicable Me' Movies Available to Stream Online

There have been three Despicable Me films before the one arriving in theaters. For those who forgot the premise of the previous installments, they are all available to stream online.

'Despicable Me' (2010)

Image via Universal Pictures

The first film takes place years after the events portrayed in Minions and Minions: The Rise of Gru, showing the main character as an adult supervillain. When Vector (Jason Segel), Gru's main competitor, steals a pyramid from Egypt, the protagonist is determined to fight him off by stealing the moon. While on this seemingly impossible mission, he meets three sisters and decides to adopt them in exchange for them to help him with his masterful plan. Yet, with time, Gru warms up to the girls and soon enough, he begins to question whether he is all that bad after all.

'Despicable Me 2' (2013)

Image via Universal Pictures

In Despicable Me 2, Gru is no longer scheming and stealing, but rather getting used to life as a single parent. That is until he is summoned by the Anti-Villain League to use his knowledge from years of doing evil to go after a new supervillain called Silas Ramsbottom (Steve Coogan). Gru is partnered with another recruit called Lucy, and while they are on their way to stopping Silas, they begin to fall in love.

'Despicable Me 3' (2017)

Image via Universal Pictures.

The third movie of the franchise has Gru and Lucy happily married, with the former supervillain taking on a full-time role as an agent for the AVL. The couple team up to take down Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker), an actor-turned-villain, but fail at fulfilling their mission and are fired. While they try to move on after this disastrous turn of events, Gru learns that he has a twin brother named Dru. As they bond and figure out more about their family's ancestry, the protagonist tries to help Dru carry on their father's legacy as a supervillain.