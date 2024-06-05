The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 tickets are on sale now, with Gru facing his toughest threat yet- a honey badger causing chaos in the office.

Steve Carell is set to headline a new comedy series for HBO and stars in the upcoming film 'IF', along with other big names.

The success of 'The Garfield Movie' hints at a promising box office run for Despicable Me 4, set to hit theaters on July 3.

Now less than one month ahead of release, the sixth installment in the Despicable Me franchise just opened the floodgates for Minions worldwide. The official Fandango X account revealed that Despicable Me 4 tickets are on sale now, and also unveiled a new clip to commemorate the announcement. The clip shows off Gru preparing to tranquilize his "toughest threat yet," when suddenly the tables turn, and he injects himself with the very serum meant for his enemy. Chaos ensues when this great threat, a honey badger, breaks out of its cage and wreaks havoc on the office, chasing Minions and knocking books off the shelf.

It's been a big few weeks for Despicable Me star Steve Carell, who has voiced Gru in all three Despicable Me movies and both Minions spin-offs since the franchise premiered in 2010. It was recently announced that Carell would headline a new comedy series for HBO produced by Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence, which is set to follow a college professor (Carell) who works on campus and struggles to connect with his daughter, who is a student. Carell is also one of the stars in the John Krasinksi-directed IF (Imaginary Friends), which also stars Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt, Bradley Cooper, Bill Hader, and Matt Damon.

Will ‘Despicable Me 4’ Save the Summer Box Office?

There's been a lot of conversation surrounding the state of the box office with recent, big budget movies such as Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Fall Guy failing to generate the box office draw that many movie fans expected. However, since its premiere on May 24, The Garfield Movie has been snacking at the box office, recently passing the $150 million mark worldwide on a budget of $50 million.

The success of The Garfield Movie bodes well for Despicable Me 4, an animated film with a franchise history of making a big splash at the box office. The most recent spin-off, Minions: The Rise of Gru, grossed $370 million domestically and $569 million overseas for a worldwide total of more than $940 million. If Despicable Me 4 is able to find similar success, it could very well supplant Dune: Part Two and finish its theatrical run as the highest grossing movie of 2024 thus far.

Despicable Me 4 arrives exclusively in theaters on July 3. Stay tuned to Collider for future coverage of the film and get your tickets below.

