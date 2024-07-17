The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 has skyrocketed into the top 100 sequels at the US Box Office, surpassing fan-favorite movies like Mission: Impossible 2.

The success of the fourth installment proves the enduring popularity of the Minions franchise, setting the stage for more sequels to come.

The movie faces a new nemesis in Despicable Me 4, now playing in theaters.

After continued success in theaters across the country, Despicable Me 4 has now entered the top 100 sequels of all time at the US Box Office. This comes following a July 15 domestic taking of $5.7 million, which took the movie's total to an eye-watering $215 million. This consistent success comes fresh off a second week at the Box Office in which the movie dominated yet again, taking the crown for the highest-grossing film of the week domestically. Despicable Me 4's leap into the prestigious list has knocked out 2000's Mission: Impossible 2, with next in sight 2012's Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted. Less than $1 million separates the two, with Despicable Me 4's project run looking to keep it climbing the ranks and gaining an ever-better reputation.

The success of Despicable Me 4 should come as no surprise to fans of the franchise. All five other major releases in the franchise have resulted in Box Office success, and more so than the fourth Despicable Me. With Despicable Me 2 and Minions: The Rise of Gru achieving just shy of $1 billion, both Minions and Despicable Me 3 smashed the impressive billion-dollar ceiling. Despicable Me 4 is unlikely to reach such heady heights, but its triumph at the Box Office so far proves the undying hunger for more Minions madness. That hunger has recently manifested into the announcement of a third Minions film, with Minions 3 currently scheduled for a June 2027 release.

The 100 Best Sequels in US Box Office History Contain Two More 2024 Blockbusters

Despicable Me 4 may have just entered the coveted top 100 sequels list, but two more of 2024's biggest movies are already firm placements. First, at number 68 in the list, is Dune: Part Two, the epic sci-fi sequel that took both critics and the public by storm. Currently on an impressive $282 million, the star-studded blockbuster is still within the sights of Despicable Me 4, with it likely that the animated sequel might just overtake it domestically.

The other 2024 outing in the list is the widely-discussed Inside Out 2, with the Pixar sequel single-handedly turning the 2024 summer Box Office from good to great. Not just in the top 100, the film now sits at number 10 in the all-time list with a staggering domestic taking of $574 million. In total, the film has surpassed the $1 billion mark at the global Box Office, making it the most successful film of 2024 by quite some distance.

Despicable Me 4 has officially entered the top 100 sequels of all time at the US Box Office. You can grab tickets to the film in theaters right now.

