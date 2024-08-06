The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 has surpassed Up at the domestic box office, now in the Top 20 Animated Movies of All Time.

The film continues to see strong ticket sales, with a rise since early August surpassing $3 million daily.

Challenging Shrek the Third and its predecessors, Despicable Me 4 aims to climb higher on the list.

After a start to August that has seen the movie continue its sustained success in theaters, Despicable Me 4 has now overtaken a huge Pixar classic to enter the Top 20 Animated Movies of All Time at the domestic box office. That classic is Up, which has a total domestic taking of $293 million, compared to Despicable Me 4's $314 million. This comes after a rise in ticket sales following a late July dip under $3 million for the first time since the sequel's release. Since August 2, Despicable Me 4 has seen an increase in fortune, with each day producing over $3 million and sealing the movie's rightful place in the Daily Top 5 Box Office lists.

Next up to challenge in the aforementioned Top 20 is Shrek the Third, which sits only $8 million ahead of Despicable Me 4, suggesting that the 2024 hit will soon catch up to the Chris Miller threequel. Despicable Me 4 also has three of its own in its sights, with Minions, Despicable Me 2, and Minions: The Rise of Gru all ahead of it on this list. The front-runner of these is The Rise of Gru, which sits in an impressive thirteenth place on $370 million domestically. Whether Despicable Me 4 will catch any of its predecessors is unknown, although both The Rise of Gru and Despicable Me 2 might just be out of reach. On the other hand, the first Minions is only $22 million ahead, so, unless Despicable Me 4's VOD release slows it down, there's a good chance it might snatch its place in the list.

Another 2024 Hit Sits at the Top of This Prestigious List

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

Whilst it's been a successful year for Despicable Me 4 and Illumination, another animation company has fared even stronger at the Box Office in Pixar's Inside Out 2. Officially, the movie is now on over $1.5 billion globally, perching atop many a prestigious list, including the very one Despicable Me 4 has just entered at twentieth. With a domestic total of over $626 million, it is unlikely any other animation will overtake it, at least for many years.

In a year where live-action movies began with a stuttered start at the summer Box Office, animation came in with Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 and revived the industry, with theater-goers everywhere suddenly enthused to buy tickets. This success has subsequently been sustained and now moved into an August set to be dominated by the hotly-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine which has already amassed over $800 million.

Despicable Me 4 has officially entered the Top 20 Animated Movies of All Time at the domestic box office. You can still just about catch the movie in theaters right now.

