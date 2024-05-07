The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 features Gru and family facing new villains with superpowers, leading to unpredictable consequences for the Minions.

The film takes a different direction with Gru Jr. added to the family dynamic, causing tension alongside the battle against dangerous foes.

Director Chris Renaud returns with familiar faces in the cast for this installment, set to premiere in theaters on July 3.

Despicable Me 4 is about to take over the big screen with a new adventure featuring Gru (Steve Carell) and the lovely family he has formed over the years, and Illumination Entertainment has released a new trailer to give audiences a taste of what they can expect from the sequel. The franchise previously introduced a compound that turned the Minions into purple monsters, but nothing could've prepared viewers for the next step in the evolution of the friendly sidekicks. Maxime Le Mal (Will Ferrell) and Valentina (Sofia Vergara) are more dangerous than any threat Gru has faced before, and the former villain will resort to desperate measures.

The new trailer for Despicable Me 4 shows Silas Ramsbottom (Steve Coogan) informing the Minions that they will be given a serum that will enhance their abilities in order to help Gru stop the new villains. The result is a small group of volunteers who end up as the first Minions with superpowers, an idea Gru and Lucy (Kristen Wiig) may soon regret due to how unpredictable their army is. The trailer shows the devastating consequences of the experiment right away, with one of the Minions destroying part of the team's base with his laser vision.

Despicable Me 4 will focus on a very different plot from the ones the franchise has shown before, with Gru and Lucy welcoming their baby, Gru Jr. But as if raising a child wasn't hard enough on its own, Gru Jr. doesn't like his father at all, with the baby constantly getting angry when he has to be around Carell's character. In addition to the difficult challenge of parenting, Gru will have to take down Maxime Le Mal and Valentina before it's too late, with the new villains ready to unleash their plan on the unsuspecting world.

The Team Behind 'Despicable Me 4'

Close

Chris Renaud, the filmmaker who has worked on the franchise since the first Despicable Me movie was released, came back to helm the latest adventure. The director has worked with Illumination Entertainment for more than a decade, with the artist even involved with titles such as The Secret Life of Pets and Sing. The screenplay for Despicable Me 4 was written by Mike White and Ken Daurio, who decided the next step for the family would be raising a baby. White previously worked as a writer and director for The White Lotus, while Daurio was involved with additional writing for Migration.

You can check out the new trailer for Despicable Me 4 below, before the sequel premieres in theaters on July 3, and stream the first movie on Peacock.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Peacock