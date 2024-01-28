The Big Picture Despicable Me 4 brings back Gru and his family for more anti-villain adventures.

Even though the Minions have never really left the spotlight, you may be shocked to realize that it’s been seven years since the last installment of the Despicable Me film series has been released. The absence was softened by the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru in 2022, but this year we’ll get to revisit the main franchise once again. And thanks to the very first trailer released this weekend, we finally know what to expect from Despicable Me 4.

Will Gru (voiced once again by Steve Carell) slip into his villain roots again? That’s what Despicable Me 3 was all about, and now we’ll get to see how long the huge villain turned huge father can continue to be an anti-villain force along with his wife Lucy Wilde (Kristen Wiig). With his estranged twin brother and mother recently added to the roster of characters, Despicable Me 4 has everything it needs to be even more of a family affair in which Gru struggles to find a balance between fighting evil, yielding into it, and keeping his family together and safe.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Despicable Me adventure without the Minions (voiced by Pierre Coffin). Even though the yellow sidekicks have earned their own billion-dollar separate franchise, there’s still plenty of room for them to be bossed around by Gru and create all sorts of messy scenarios due to their limited wits.

These Minions! They're Trying to Murder Me!

There’s a chance that Despicable Me 4 hits franchise fans with some different doses of acid humor. The franchise was already pretty different due to its choice of putting a villain to star in a kids’ movie, and the screenplay of the new installment is written by Mike White. Even though he’s currently known as the mind behind eat-the-rich hit comedy series The White Lotus, White also penned the script of successful kids’ stories, including School of Rock, The One and Only Ivan and, most recently, Migration.

Animation director Chris Renaud (The Secret Life of Pets 2) returns to helm the franchise after being away from it for a decade. The last installment he directed was Despicable Me 2, and this time he shares his directing duties with first-time director Patrick Delage. If Despicable Me 4 draws the same amount of moviegoers this time around, the new movie might take the overall box office gross of the franchise to more than $5 billion worldwide.

Despicable Me 4 is set to premiere in theaters on July 3, 2024. You can watch the trailer below: