The Big Picture Fictional character Ron Burgundy praises Despicable Me 4 as the "greatest movie of all time" but isn't a fan of Will Ferrell's performance.

Ferrell is to star in several upcoming projects following Despicable Me 4.

Despicable Me 4 features Gru and the family facing new threats, with the return of the Minions in an action-packed sequel.

Despicable Me 4 has yet to come out in theaters, but it seems like The Anchorman's Ron Burgundy has seen it in advance. Will Ferrell brought back his comedic news anchor character to give comments about the upcoming Illumination animation, claiming it's the "greatest movie of all time." However, Burgundy isn't fond of Ferrell's villain character, Maxime Le Mal.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Ferrell put on his Anchorman persona and gave a lot of praise for the upcoming feature, even if he saw it through a "Chinatown bootleg" instead of the world premiere that took place this weekend — he also admitted he didn't watch the other three films. But despite enjoying his pirated movie experience, Burgundy wasn't pleased with Ferrell, stating that "people started to walk out," when his character showed up. He also claimed that he didn't find his character to be funny. As Burgundy, Ferrell said:

“Will? Ew! Will Ferrell, that’s when the movie really levels off. When that guy comes on screen, ugh, people started to walk out. He does this stupid character with a French accent, I’m like, give me a break, guy.”

Despicable Me 4 brings back Despicable Me franchise favorites as Steve Carell reprises his role as Gru for a whole new adventure. In this film, he and his family are relocated for their protection as Maxime Le Mal and Valentina (voiced by Sofia Vergara) seek revenge. It's not just Gru that makes a return. The Minions are back, with five of them being selected to form the "Mega Minions."

Will Ferrell Has Had an Impressive Hollywood Career

Ferrell has an extensive comedy career. The actor made his start on Saturday Night Live in 1994, then appeared in a variety of projects, such as The LEGO Movie, Megamind, The Anchorman, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, and Barbie. Aside from Despicable Me 4, Ferrell is set to appear in numerous upcoming projects. One of them is the Prime Video film, You're Cordially Invited, which is scheduled to come out in 2025. The other is Prince of Fashion, which is currently in pre-production and will also be released on Prime Video.

Aside from acting, Ferrell has produced numerous projects in his career. Some of them include the Apple TV series, Succession, The Menu, Daddy's Home, and Drunk History, just to name a few.

If you want to see Ferrell in his next comedic role, Despicable Me 4 will enter theaters and IMAX on July 3, 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

