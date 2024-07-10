The Big Picture Director Chris Renaud hints at a possible Despicable Me 5, dependent on a fresh and engaging storyline.

The Despicable Me franchise continues to dominate the global Box Office, with Despicable Me 4 surpassing $240 million.

Despicable Me 4 maintains the franchise's charm with a mix of humor and heartwarming moments, setting up a potential Minions spin-off.

As reported by Variety, co-director of the recent Despicable Me 4, Chris Renaud, has given an intriguing update about the possibility of a fifth installment. Speaking in an interview about the potential for another outing for Gru and the Minions, Renaud said, "If we come up with a good story, and it feels like we can cover some fresh territory, then certainly it’s possible." There is certainly no doubt that the millions of admirers of the globally successful franchise would be welcoming to another installment, with it comforting to learn that those in charge are so dedicated to delivering quality first and foremost.

Of course, the movie business is a financially motivated industry, with certain franchises proving so popular that the allure of another outing is almost irresistible to executives. Despicable Me is certainly in this category, with four outings occupying the top 15 animated movies at the all-time worldwide Box Office, with two in the top 10; Minions and Despicable Me 3. So far, despite being in theaters for just a short amount of time, Despicable Me 4 has already hit over $240 million globally, with the movie projected to continue to reap the rewards of its superb reputation. At a time when Inside Out 2 has looked unstoppable at the Box Office, Despicable Me 4 has proven a worthy opponent.

'Despicable Me 4' Is a Heartwarming Addition to the Franchise

Proof of the Despicable Me franchise's endearing charm can be seen in its consistent success at the global Box Office. The most recent installment has illustrated that the quirky appeal of wacky Minions and a heartwarming central tale is still just as beloved as it first was, with many critics and theater-goers praising the sequel for being both inventive and true to the franchise's consistent identity. In her official review of the film for Collider, Tania Hussain said:

"Despicable Me 4 thrives on keeping the franchise’s appeal alive through its distinct style and verve. But it does face some challenges in balancing the new with the old, even with its signature humor and vibrant animation we’ve all come to love and expect. While the film does set up the possibility of another Minions movie with its superhero side plot, the introduction of these shiny new characters and situational comedies is somewhat disjointed and insubstantial, particularly towards the end. Despite these shortcomings, Despicable Me 4 understands its appeal and plays to its strengths. With fun details, vibrant animation, and strong comedic energy, it is a delightful and entertaining addition to the franchise, offering enough laughs and heartwarming moments to satisfy both longtime fans and newcomers alike."

Despicable Me 5 has been given a promising update from director Chris Renaud. You can catch Despicable Me 4 in theaters right now.

