The Big Picture The Despicable Me franchise closes in on $2 billion domestically, with $1.924 billion across all titles.

Despite grossing over $300 million nationwide, Despicable Me 4 isn't in the top 3 earners domestically.

Global success for Despicable Me, surpassing $5.45 billion worldwide, making it a dominant force in animation.

After six movies worth of Box Office success, the current Despicable Me 4 has sent the franchise closer than ever to achieving an eye-watering financial target. Currently, the franchise sits on $1.924 billion domestically across all titles, with the $2 billion mark now very much in sight. This comes following a sustained period of success for Despicable Me 4 since its July 3 debut, with the most recent August 13 reports citing the movie as earning $1.4 million domestically. This is remarkable for many reasons, not least the fact that the film has now been in theaters for six weeks. In the daily rankings, the movie still sits within the top 5 consistently, managing to outperform its animated rival Inside Out 2, as well as other titles that are much newer, such as M. Night Shyamalan's Trap, Harold and the Purple Crayon, and even the brand-new Borderlands adaptation.

Even though the movie has grossed over $300 million nationwide, Despicable Me 4 isn't even in the top 3 earners domestically for the franchise. In third, the Minions movie totaled an incredible $336 million, with Despicable Me 2 turning in a whopping $368 million in second, and first place going to Minions: The Rise of Gru, which sits just ahead on $370 million. Whether Despicable Me 4 can be the project to guide the franchise over the $2 billion mark remains to be seen, but the recent release of the movie on VOD will do nothing to help that cause.

'Despicable Me' is a Global Tour De Force

Close

Globally, the Despicable Me franchise can tell a different story of dominant success. Back in July, it became the first animated film franchise to gross over $5 billion worldwide, with the total now coming to over $5.45 billion. This is made even more impressive when considering the other franchises Despicable Me has outperformed, including both Shrek and Toy Story. Illumination, the studio behind Despicable Me, have now made over $10 billion in their lifetime, making them one of the most lucrative animation studios of the 21st century.

The success of Despicable Me can be chalked down to several integral factors, such as the quality of animation and the impeccable voice cast that have applied their talents - such as Steve Carell, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, and many more. However, the leading stroke of genius that has provided the catalyst for financial triumph is the creation of the Minions - everyone's favorite banana-loving, gibberish-talking sidekicks. So impressive is their pulling power at the Box Office, that a third installment in their spinoff series, Minions, has now been announced.

The Despicable Me franchise edges ever closer to $2 billion domestically. You can rent Despicable Me 4 on Prime Video right now.

Rent on Prime Video