Already the highest-grossing animated franchise of all time, Despicable Me has extended its lead at the top of the list, now surpassing $5.5 billion worldwide. This is thanks to the consistent success of Despicable Me 4, which continues to pull impressive figures in ticket sales despite being in theaters for nearly two months. In the most recent daily report from Wednesday, August 28, the sequel earned $457,555 from 2,591 theaters, a drop on August 27 but a very small increase on August 26. This takes the movie's domestic total to almost $350 million which, combined with an international taking of $537 million, gives the film a grand total of $887 million.

Surprisingly, this eye-watering figure - one that sees the movie earn over eight times its $100 million budget - places it as the second worst-performing feature film in the franchise. Apart from the first Despicable Me's $544 million, the other four films have each made over $900 million, with both Minions and Despicable Me 3 breaking the billion-dollar boundary. It's no wonder then why the film is the highest-grossing animated franchise of all time, with a consistently high-quality, impressive cast list, and some of animation's best-loved characters seeing the continued success that is sure to transfer to the upcoming Minions 3 in 2027.

'Despicable Me's Throne is Likely to Remain Unchallenged

Image via Universal Pictures

With over $5.5 billion to its name, and with another movie on the horizon as well as heavy rumors of a Despicable Me 5 in full swing, Despicable Me's place at the top is likely to remain for many years. Second on the list is Shrek, and, even with a Shrek 5 confirmed for 2026, a $1.5 billion gap between the two franchises is unlikely to be bridged. Third on the list is Toy Story, with over $2 billion between the franchises almost certainly too big a mountain to climb for Woody and Buzz.

The rest of the top 10 is made up of the likes of Ice Age, Madagascar, Frozen, and even Doraemon, with many household names pulling in billions in global sales across their lifetime. However, when considering just how long some of these franchises have been available, it becomes even more impressive just how dominant Despicable Me has become, with it only 14 years since the release of the first outing.

The Despicable Me franchise has now surpassed $5.5 billion worldwide. You can rent the most recent installment, Despicable Me 4, on Prime Video right now.

