The series continues to outperform classics like Shrek and Toy Story, with Despicable Me 4 on track for big earnings.

The franchise's latest installment, Despicable Me 4, leads the box office.

Having recently helped push Illumination’s lifetime global earnings past the $10 billion milestone, Despicable Me 4 is creating new box office benchmarks of its own. According to Deadline, Despicable Me has now become the first animated film franchise to have grossed more than $5 billion worldwide. It’s an incredible achievement for a relatively young series, which has out-performed the likes of the classic Shrek and Toy Story franchises.

Despicable Me 4 is expected to top the box office for the second time in a row this weekend, as it surges past the $200 million mark domestically and the $300 million mark worldwide. It’s still early days, but with the last three films in the series having made nearly $3 billion worldwide collectively, Despicable Me 4 has big shoes to fill. The series began in 2010 with the first Despicable Me movie, which generated nearly $550 million worldwide. The movie introduced audiences to the super-villain Gru, voiced by Steve Carell, and his army of “Minions.” The cuddly yellow creatures became fan-favorites, and inspired a spin-off series of their own.

A Fifth 'Despicable Me' Film and a Third 'Minions' Movie Are In the Works

Despicable Me 2 followed in 2013, and grossed $975 million worldwide. Interestingly, it was the Minions spin-off movie that became the franchise’s first film to crack the $1 billion mark worldwide in 2015. Despicable Me 3 repeated the feat, grossing $1.03 billion in 2017. After a five-year gap, mostly due to the pandemic, the franchise returned in 2022 with the second spin-off film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, which grossed over $930 million worldwide. A third Minions film and a fifth Despicable Me movie are reportedly in the works.

By comparison, the Shrek franchise has grossed a combined total of $4 billion worldwide, the four Toy Story movies have made over $3.2 billion worldwide, the five Ice Age movies have also grossed $3.2 billion worldwide, while the two Frozen movies have grossed $2.7 billion globally. The Kung Fu Panda and the Madagascar franchises have generated $2.3 billion and $2.2 billion worldwide, respectively. Interestingly, not a single Despicable Me movie cost more than $100 million to produce.

Animated Movie Franchises Global Box Office Despicable Me $5 billion Shrek $4 billion Toy Story $3.2 billion Ice Age $3.2 billion Frozen $2.7 billion

The series’ most expensive installment is the latest; Despicable Me 4 reportedly comes with a $100 million price tag, in comparison to Inside Out 2’s reported $200 million budget. While these movies don’t cost a fortune, they’re also not as acclaimed as some of Pixar’s most profitable films. The first Despicable Me movie continues to be the franchise's best-reviewed on Rotten Tomatoes, with an approval rating of 80%. Despicable Me 4, on the other hand, is sitting at a franchise-low 54% score. You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

