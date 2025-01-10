Despicable Me has become one of the most popular animated movie franchises of all time, and proved that Universal Pictures’ Illumination was a worthy contender to Pixar, Dreamworks and the other powerful animation studios. While it would eventually be the Minions spinoff franchise that would ensure the series’ legacy, the genius of the first Despicable Me was the casting of Steve Carell as Gru, a supervillain who proves to have a heart of gold. Gru may claim to be mean-spirited, but he ended up becoming a loveable goof whose wacky sensibilities appealed to audiences of all ages. Surprisingly, Gru was actually inspired by Gert Fröbe’s performance in the classic James Bond film Goldfinger.

Gru Was Inspired by the James Bond Villain in ‘Goldfinger'

Despicable Me directors Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin had originally intended for Gru to look similar to Dracula, as he would have maintained a giant castle and wrangled an army of scary henchmen. Upon further consideration, the duo recognized that they could not make Gru too horrific, as he needed to be charismatic enough to appeal to younger viewers. Gru was intended to have the same mannered charm as Auric Goldfinger, who also wore a fancy suit, maintained ridiculous gadgets, and came up with multifaceted schemes of world domination. Goldfinger was certainly a worthy adversary to Bond, but he was never necessarily scary; like Gru, he just ended up looking ridiculous when his evil plans went awry. Despicable Me was able to lean heavier into comedy by looking at what a supervillain's life would be like when they are constantly defeated.