The Big Picture Gerry and Theresa's Golden Wedding on The Golden Bachelor is set for January 4, 2024, with a $40,000 diamond ring.

The show broke tradition by featuring senior citizens and became a huge success.

There are questions about Gerry's honesty regarding his past jobs and relationships, but the couple is ready to make a commitment.

The Golden Wedding of Gerry Turner, 72, and Theresa Nist, 70 has been confirmed for Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET., on ABC. The retired restaurateur got down on one knee and asked financial services professional Theresa for her hand in marriage during the show's finale on November 30. Gerry presented her with a huge diamond ring from jeweler, Neil Lane. The value of the ring is said to be about $40,000. Just like the golden couples’ engagement, which left viewers holding their breaths in anticipation, Gerry and Theresa’s upcoming wedding has fans on tenterhooks. In what is already dubbed as the biggest reality wedding to date. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gerry and Theresa revealed their excitement about getting married just two months after they first set eyes on each other, and one month after they got engaged. “The whole thing is "insane," Theresa declared, adding that she's "over the moon" about what's to come. Gerry added "When you get to this age, every moment is precious, and you don't want to waste them. Now we've got a date out there that we can look forward to, rather than every day that we had to keep it secret. It's a totally different mindset."

When The Golden Bachelor premiered on ABC on Sept. 28, it gave Bachelor Nation its first-ever series with a format featuring a senior citizen. The Golden Bachelor broke all traditions from previous dating shows, which normally focused on younger couples. The eldest Bachelor from the original series was 40-year-old Byron Velvick. The youngest was former New York Giants quarterback, Jesse Palmer, who was 25 years old. Seventeen years later, in 2021, Jesse became the new host of The Bachelor, in season 26, replacing Chris Harrison. And, of course, Jesse went on to host The Golden Bachelor.

Gerry Was on Vacation With an Ex-Girlfriend When Offered 'The Golden Bachelor'

A huge TV audience is expected to tune into the live two-hour primetime special on ABC. Friends, family, and fans alike will all be invited to watch the ceremony. Among the guests expected to attend the wedding will be host Jesse Palmer and all 22 of “The Golden Women” who were all once vying for the heart of Gerry. The Golden Bachelor Instagram account posted a golden wedding invitation. The caption reads: "You are cordially invited to the first wedding in #TheGoldenBachelor history! Save the date: January 4."

For Gerry and Theresa, it will both be the second time they will be walking down the aisle. Both are widowers of several years. Theresa was married for 42 years to her high school sweetheart. Bill was 63 years old when he died in 2014. Gerry's first wife, Toni, was also his high school sweetheart. The two got married in 1974 and were together for 43 years. Toni died in 2017 at the age of 66. It was believed both Gerry and Theresa hadn’t been in a serious relationship since the loss of their spouses.

Turner claimed during the show that he hadn’t dated since his wife’s tragic death in 2017. It now appears Gerry has dated several women since his wife died. He was even with an ex-girlfriend on holiday when the producers of the show called to offer him the Golden Bachelor role, according to Turner himself in an interview he had with Access Hollywood.

Gerry Allegedly Had a Three-Year Relationship Before 'The Golden Bachelor'

Previous comments and inconsistencies made by Turner have also been revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, including his work history and relationships with women in recent years. During his time on the show, he was credited as a retired restaurateur who hadn’t been on a date since meeting his wife-to-be 45 years ago. Though on his LinkedIn profile, Gerry last owned his restaurant in 1985, when he sold his Mr. Quick hamburger drive-in franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Turner took several jobs after his stint as the diner owner, including installing hot tubs at Gannon Pools near Davenport, Iowa, as confirmed by owner Kerry Gannon. He later worked as a maintenance man at the Vera French Mental Health Center, also in the Davenport area, where he met his future girlfriend. This was several months after his wife’s passing.

The woman, who The Hollywood Reporter refers to as Carolyn, to protect her privacy, was 14 years his junior. They dated for 10 months and then lived together for one year and nine months. The U.S. Sun also revealed Gerry did date before joining the show. Gerry’s good friend Heather Lanning, who works at The Shady Nook next to Gerry’s Indiana lakehouse, told The U.S. Sun: “He dated a couple of women. They weren’t long-term, but they weren't short-term either. He was with a couple of women for a decent amount of time, but it just didn’t work out.”

The revelations about Gerry Turner’s previous jobs and relationships with women do raise questions about Gerry’s honesty towards Theresa during their time on The Golden Bachelor. Questions are now being asked if he was truthful with everyone about his past? But should it matter whether he worked as a maintenance man after selling his restaurant? Should it matter that he might have been dating several women after the death of his wife? Gerry has not addressed or responded directly to these new findings in The Hollywood Reporter, but in an interview with Katie Couric, said this. “I dated a number of women, but then it becomes an issue of how you define whether you’re in a relationship.” He said he went on “one or two” dates, and his relationship with Carolyn “really didn’t” last a couple of years, as was alleged in THR.

Theresa's Friends Say She Should Have a Prenup Before Marrying Gerry

When asked by Couric about claims he wasn’t honest about his restaurateur career, Gerry tried to clarify this. “The business I owned was very much like the Cadillac Diner that Theresa and I went to on the very first date. I sold burgers and fries and shakes, and it was a very profitable business," he said. "And the comments about what I did later in life. I did those after I retired. I retired at 55, and I was very happy giving back to the community and doing things that were worth something to other people. I mean, jeez, I didn’t work as a handyman for the money. I did it because I knew I was doing something good for people who needed help. There’s just enough truth in [the article]. But I have so many positives to think about that I haven’t really given that article a whole lot of thought."

With his marriage to Theresa scheduled for next week, rumors have been spreading that there might be tensions in the air between the couple, following these unearthed stories. Friends of Theresa are also suggesting she needs to get a prenuptial agreement before the wedding day. Though Gerry doesn't agree with this. "He's offended that she doesn't trust him," the source told The National Enquirer. "They're bickering all the time now — unless the cameras are on." Despite the alleged disagreements, the marriage is set to go ahead as planned.

In the interview with Katie Couric, Gerry hinted that he sees himself and Theresa living after they get married. “This was one of the conversations we had in the fantasy suites that was really important, where I saw fate take hold of us: I had talked about living in the Charleston, South Carolina, area for two years with my kids, and Theresa and I are in there having our conversation, and lo and behold, I learned that Theresa has a son, daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren about an hour and a half away from Charleston," he explained. "And so it was like, oh, my goodness, there’s a good area for compromise. So that’s the first place we’re going to look for a house.”

The location of the Golden wedding has not been revealed yet. However, Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve posted photos on his X account that show Gerry and Theresa walking close to La Quinta Resort & Club in California. During The Golden Bachelor: After the Final Rose, host Jesse Palmer announced that Gerry Turner and his bride-to-be would get the full TV wedding treatment with a special broadcast on ABC. Gerry and Theresa’s golden wedding would be a huge television event for the network and the fans. As for the golden couple, it appears they are ready to make a commitment to each other and the viewing public.

As to where their honeymoon will be, Gerry and Theresa plan to head to Italy after their wedding thanks to a trip awarded to them by ABC during the After the Final Rose special. What started as a reality show with the possibility that these two widowers could find true love again is fast becoming a reality. Both had been in marriages for over 40 years and both believed they wouldn’t find another partner to share their life with. Despite all the obstacles being put in front of them, Gerry and Theresa deserve a second chance at happiness, and who could deny them that?

The Golden Bachelor's "Golden Wedding" will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Jan. 4, 2024, on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. Season one of The Golden Bachelor is available for streaming on Hulu.

