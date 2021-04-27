Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is attached to direct a television adaptation of bestselling author Daniel James Brown’s nonfiction book, “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II.”

“Facing the Mountain” tells the story of the Japanese American war heroes of the 442nd Regiment during WWII. The emotional novel follows the members through their harrowing experiences at war, only to be met with horrific persecution and internment upon their return to the United States.

This is a strong next step for Cretton as a filmmaker. After becoming an indie darling with the powerful ensemble drama, Short Term 12, Cretton continued to climb with The Glass Castle and, most recently, the Oscar-nominated Just Mercy. While he will soon make his blockbuster debut behind the camera of Marvel’s upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Cretton’s series adaptation of “Facing the Mountain” will mark a quick return to traditional drama for the director.

Brown’s source material provides a perfect foundation for a potentially Emmy-worthy series. Brown is the author behind multiple acclaimed narrative nonfiction novels, such as the soon-to-be-adapted “The Boys in the Boat,” about the 1936 Berlin Olympics, and “The Indifferent Stars Above,” about the chilling tale of the Donner Party. With Cretton’s attention to detail and patience for developing earned emotional payoffs, his adaptation “Facing the Mountain” could be a powerful display of storytelling.

Cretton will produce the project with his Short Term 12 and Just Mercy producer Asher Goldstein. While it hasn't been announced when we can expect Facing the Mountain, Cretton's next film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is set to premiere September 3 in theaters.

