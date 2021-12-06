It looks like Destin Daniel Cretton isn’t leaving the Marvel universe anytime soon. Deadline reports that, in addition to his deal to direct a sequel to the wildly successful Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the director has inked a deal with Marvel Studios to produce an untitled MCU series for Disney+, following up on the likes of Hawkeye and the Emmy-nominated WandaVision.

The series is part of a deal that includes both the Shang-Chi sequel and the Disney+ series, the content of which has yet to be revealed. The multi-year deal pairs Cretton with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective, which focuses on uplifting artists of color and underrepresented voices in film and television, and will allow the director to not only create content for Disney+, but also for Hulu, although the MCU series is the only new project that has been confirmed so far.

“Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”

Image via Marvel

RELATED: Jessica Henwick Had to Choose Between a Role in Either 'The Matrix Resurrections' or 'Shang-Chi'

Cretton is set to executive produce all projects included in this new deal through his new production company, Family Owned, recently launched with producing partner Asher Goldstein. In addition to the untitled Marvel series, Cretton is currently producing and directing American Born Chinese, an action-comedy series based on the graphic novel of the same name, which Disney recently ordered straight to series.

The Shang-Chi director is not the first Marvel alumni to join Onyx Collective’s roster of names either — the brand also recently signed a deal with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, to partner on all non-Marvel projects produced by his company, Proximity. “Working on Shang-Chi with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life,” Cretton told Deadline, “And I couldn’t be more excited about Tara [Duncan]’s vision for Onyx Collective. I can’t wait to explore new stories and build new worlds with this community.”

Meanwhile, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now available to stream on Disney+, as well as to own on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Netflix’s ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Official Synopsis Teases a Bloody Reencounter The final girl Sally Hardesty will meet Leatherface once again.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email