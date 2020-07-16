‘Destiny 2: Beyond Light’ Release Date Pushed, Making the Light Even Further Beyond

Destiny 2 is a giant online action-RPG multiplayer shooter from those mad geniuses at Bungie, an epic, sprawling title before its numerous expansions and DLC packs were released (Curse of Osiris, Warmind, Forsaken, that dang Annual Pass, and Shadowkeep). Sadly, its latest expansion pack offered — Destiny 2: Beyond Light — has been delayed by about two months, due to complications involving the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled for September 22, Bungie has announced it will now come out November 10.

Here’s Bungie’s statement in full:

As the first chapter in a new trilogy of expansions, Beyond Light is the beginning of a new era of Destiny 2. We have a powerful story to tell and incredible new features that we’re really excited for players to experience. As always, our goal is to make the coolest, most entertaining expansion we can possibly make for our fans. To that end, we are doing what’s best for the game and moving the launch date. The past few months have been a challenge and will continue to be during this pandemic. We’ve learned to create together in a new way, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we’re still committed to the same level of quality that our fans expect. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be unveiling more of what we’re working on for Beyond Light and what that also means for Season of Arrivals, which will now extend to November 10. Beyond Light sets the stage for an incredible future in Destiny 2 and, though it’s coming later than we originally anticipated, we’re excited to continue that journey with you this November.

Bungie also got into what they’ll doing with their Season of Arrivals package to fill in some of that schedule’s gaps, including an extension of Moments of Triumph, a reshuffling of Festival of the Lost to October 6, and some new ritual activity modifiers. While Beyond Light‘s delay is disappointing, at least you’ll have plenty of “an already immense game” to tide you over ’til Thanksgiving.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light will now be released November 10, 2020. For more on Bungie’s game, check out this dope trailer.