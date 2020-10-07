Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

‘Destiny 2: Beyond Light’: Get an Early Look at the Upcoming Expansion’s Weapons and Gear

by      October 7, 2020

Gear up for the storm with an early look at upcoming armor and weapons in Beyond Light. Pre-Order Beyond Light: http://bung.ie/beyondlight

 

Dive into the free-to-play world of Destiny 2 to experience responsive first-person shooter combat, explore the mysteries of our solar system, and unleash elemental abilities against powerful enemies. Create your Guardian and collect unique weapons, armor, and gear to customize your look and playstyle. Experience Destiny 2’s cinematic story alone or with friends, join other Guardians for challenging co-op missions, or compete against them in a variety of PvP modes.

Just about a month ahead of its debut, Bungie today released a new Destiny 2: Beyond Light trailer highlighting the new weapons and gear available in the upcoming expansion. Guardians everywhere will get a chance to wield all-new weapons and armor, which they’ll need to survive as they trek through the frozen vistas of Europa. More from the press release below:

Golden Age tech waits below the ice for those who would seek out the darkness, as does cutting-edge weaponry for any Guardian brave enough to wield it. See what lies in wait for those who hunt the mysteries of Europa as the coming darkness grows:

destiny-2-beyond-light-stranger-edition

Image via Bungie

Exotic Weapon:

Exotic Pulse Rifle: No Time to Explain

destiny-2-beyond-light-no-time-to-explain

Image via Bungie

Exotic Sniper Rifle: Cloudstrike

destiny-2-beyond-light-cloudstrike

Image via Bungie

Exotic Sword: The Lament

destiny-2-beyond-light-lament

Image via Bungie

Exotic Grenade Launcher: Salvation’s Grip

destiny-2-beyond-light-salvations-grip

Image via Bungie

Exotic Armor:

Titan Exotic Helmet: Precious Scars

destiny-2-beyond-light-precious-scars

Image via Bungie

Titan Exotic Gauntlets: Icefall Mantle

destiny-2-beyond-light-icefall-mantle

Image via Bungie

Hunter Exotic Gauntlets: Arthrys’s Embrace

destiny-2-beyond-light-athryss-embrace

Image via Bungie

Hunter Exotic Helmet: Mask of Bakris

destiny-2-beyond-light-mask_of_bakris

Image via Bungie

Warlock Exotic Helmet: Dawn Chorus

destiny-2-beyond-light-dawn-chorus

Image via Bungie

Warlock Exotic Gauntlets: Necrotic Grip

destiny-2-beyond-light-necrotic_grip

Image via Bungie

And more!

  • New weapons, armor and accessories will be available to suit every player’s style.
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light arrives on November 10th, when Guardians everywhere will embrace the darkness.
  • You can find more information on the Weapons and Gear coming in Beyond Light here. For more information about Europa, please click here.
Related Content
Previous Article
'Strange Days' Turns 25, and Kathryn Bigelow's Thriller Was Years Ahead of…
Next Article
'Fatman' Trailer Pits Mel Gibson's Santa Claus Against Walton Goggins' Assassin
Tags

Latest News