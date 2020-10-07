‘Destiny 2: Beyond Light’: Get an Early Look at the Upcoming Expansion’s Weapons and Gear

Gear up for the storm with an early look at upcoming armor and weapons in Beyond Light. Pre-Order Beyond Light: http://bung.ie/beyondlight Dive into the free-to-play world of Destiny 2 to experience responsive first-person shooter combat, explore the mysteries of our solar system, and unleash elemental abilities against powerful enemies. Create your Guardian and collect unique weapons, armor, and gear to customize your look and playstyle. Experience Destiny 2’s cinematic story alone or with friends, join other Guardians for challenging co-op missions, or compete against them in a variety of PvP modes.

Just about a month ahead of its debut, Bungie today released a new Destiny 2: Beyond Light trailer highlighting the new weapons and gear available in the upcoming expansion. Guardians everywhere will get a chance to wield all-new weapons and armor, which they’ll need to survive as they trek through the frozen vistas of Europa. More from the press release below:

Golden Age tech waits below the ice for those who would seek out the darkness, as does cutting-edge weaponry for any Guardian brave enough to wield it. See what lies in wait for those who hunt the mysteries of Europa as the coming darkness grows:

Exotic Weapon:

Exotic Pulse Rifle: No Time to Explain

Exotic Sniper Rifle: Cloudstrike

Exotic Sword: The Lament

Exotic Grenade Launcher: Salvation’s Grip

Exotic Armor:

Titan Exotic Helmet: Precious Scars

Titan Exotic Gauntlets: Icefall Mantle

Hunter Exotic Gauntlets: Arthrys’s Embrace

Hunter Exotic Helmet: Mask of Bakris

Warlock Exotic Helmet: Dawn Chorus

Warlock Exotic Gauntlets: Necrotic Grip

And more!