Destiny 2 has been adding new content and features since its initial release in 2017, yet despite all the added content, one of the most requested features from fans - crossplay - has still yet to be added. It was confirmed in December that crossplay was coming to the game, and this has had Guardians the world over who desperately waiting to fight alongside and against players across different platforms waiting with bated breath. Now, the wait for the much-demanded feature is nearly over.

In the newest "This Week in Bungie" blog, the developer of the first-person shooter confirmed that crossplay will be coming "early Season 15." Along with it comes an overhaul to your Guardian's name. In an effort to ensure that each player can have their name no matter what system they decide to log into, Bungie will be introducing the appropriately titled "Bungie Names." This system will work in tandem with Cross Saves so that players can transfer their characters to any platform they wish to play on, retaining their data and making sure players will have a single name across all platforms. Bungie has made it clear that this process might be a little rough for some players as offensive words and certain characters will lead to your name being changed. The name change feature will not be arriving until winter, so those who get their name changed will be stuck with it for a little while. They provide a statement about these name changes below:

"As part of the creation of Bungie Names, we will be running all player names through a character filtration process and an offensive term moderation process. First, we will be stripping out all characters that we are unable to display in the game or that can't be typed into the player search box via console virtual keyboards. This means some of the extended character sets we've supported for player names on Steam will no longer be able to be used."

Image via Bungie

Bungie also discussed how the matchmaking will work across different platforms. Due to the different input methods between consoles and PC, Bungie will be separating players by this distinction in competitive modes like Crucible and Gambit. This means that PlayStation, Xbox and Stadia will be matched with each other, while PC players will only match with PC players. If a console player is in a Fireteam with PC players, they will be matched with PC players. This is only for these competitive modes as all PvE modes will be part of the "global matchmaking pool."

The last thing they touched on was the changes to the invite system present in the game. Their new Fireteam Finder allows players to invite people from any platform to their Fireteam by looking up their Bungie Name and sending an invite. This will work with the "Bungie Friends" system so that people can send friend requests to people by searching their Bungie Name in the player search.

The start of the next season does not have a release date as of yet, but Season 14, "Season of the Splicer", ends on August 24. Along with the end of the season, a special event was announced by Bungie early in July for the same day, so we could see the season start as soon as the end of August. As the season goes on, more features involved in crossplay will be added, with cross-platform voice chat coming shortly after launch and text chat display and input along with the previously mentioned name changes coming in the winter.

Destiny 2 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Stadia. While we have to still wait to get a confirmed date for when this feature will be implemented as the start of Season 15 isn't confirmed, Guardians will not have to wait long to play with new people, regardless of what platform they play on.

