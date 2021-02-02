A new season is about to begin in Destiny 2. Are you ready, Guardian?

If not, you've got about a week to get ready before jumping into "Season of the Chosen", the 13th seasonal expansion for Bungie's online shoot-'em-up. The three-month-long event brings new Strikes, gear, and story progress to the massively popular multiplayer title that's still going strong after launching back in 2014.

Check out all the new details, including release date and trailer, courtesy of the following press release:

Image via Bungie

Bungie have announced the newest season in Destiny 2 today. "Season of the Chosen" will kick off on February 9th and run until May 11th. Players will enjoy new Strikes, earn new gear, fight for honor in the seasonal Battlegrounds activity, and take up the Hammer of Proving against the Cabal.

With the Pyramids and Xivu Arath destabilizing the system, Empress Caiatl, leader of the Cabal and daughter of Calus, seeks an alliance. But when she demands more than Zavala can offer, negotiations collapse, and Guardians must become the tip of the spear that strikes at her growing war council.

Image via Bungie

In Season 13, Guardians will jump into the Battlegrounds, a three-player matchmade activity where they will engage in ritual combat against Caiatl's chosen warriors. At the start of Season 13, the Devil's Lair and Fallen S.A.B.E.R. Strikes will return from the original Destiny. Later in the season the new Proving Grounds strike will unlock, pitting humanity's champions against the Cabal's best to determine the fate of the Last City.

New gear abounds in Season 13! Season Pass owners instantly unlock the new Seasonal Praefectus Armor Set and Exotic bow, Ticuu's Divination, which charges multiple Solar arrows that can track several targets at once. Additionally, over 25 Exotic, Legendary, and ritual weapons will be available to collect.

Check out the seasonal trailer here:

Learn more: bung.ie/seasonofthechosen

Image via Bungie

