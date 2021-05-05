Destiny 2’s new season will be released this month, with a new seasonal trailer confirming everything that’s new on the upcoming “Season of the Splicer”. Season 14 of Destiny 2 brings new gear, as expected, but a new special event will take players on a trip to the past with the return of the “Vault of Glass” raid, originally available on the first Destiny.

During the “Season of the Splicer”, a new six-player matchmade activity called “Override” will give players the mission to steal Vex code, by hacking the Vex simulation and learning its secrets. A weekly pinnacle mission called “Expunge” will also be available, so players can uncover Vex Network’s vulnerabilities from the inside.

Image via Bungie

While these new missions will be available on day one of the “Season of the Splicer” release, players will have to wait until May 22 to infiltrate the Vault of Glass, the iconic setting that allows Guardians to navigate fractures in time and space in order to find Time’s Conflux, Atheon. The raid won’t be a direct port from the first Destiny, with several quality-of-life changes, as well as new challenges and triumphs to keep the experience fresh.

As with previous seasonal events, Season 14 of Destiny 2 also brings special gear, with Season Pass owners getting direct access to seasonal items and XP boosts to speed up Seasonal Rank gains. Free to all players, the new Armor Synthesis mechanics also brings transmog to the new season of Destiny, allowing the creation of a Universal Ornament from any piece of armor in a Guardian’s possession.

Destiny 2 is available right now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC. The “Season of the Splicer” releases May 11 and will be available for all Destiny 2 players until August 24. Check the “Season of the Splicer” trailer right below:

You can also read the official synopsis for Destiny 2’s “Season of the Splicer” here:

“The Vex threaten the safety of all who inhabit the Last City, plunging humanity’s sanctuary into an endless night. Guardians must team up Mithrax, Kell of of the House of Light, who will teach them the ways of a Sacred Splicer. It’s up to the Vanguard to harness new Splicer tech to take down the simulation and restore sunlight.”

