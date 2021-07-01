Destiny 2, currently nearing the end of its Season of Splicer, has publicly announced that the Solstice of Heroes event will be making a return for its annual summer celebration! This event is jam-packed with in-game gear and other rewards players can earn from July 6th to August 3rd.

As per usual with the Solstice of Heroes event, Guardians will be able to acquire unique armor sets and level them up through in-game challenges, including the return of the European Aerial Zone. Upon completing an armor set, players will gain access to a purchasable Solstice of Heroes shirt in the Bungie Store.

Image via Bungie

The Solstice of Heroes event will provide much more than just armor, it will also offer an Exotic Ghost Shell, a new Legendary Shotgun, an unlockable emblem, an array of Solstice Packages filled with assorted goods, and much more. The Eververse store will certainly be filled with new unlockables and other various in-game cosmetics.

On top of that, it appears that Bungie has done away with "cracked" armor, and instead have added a multitude of armor glow effects for the Solstice specific gear; the armor changes colors based on the element the player is currently using.

Each day of this event will have a dedicated element assigned to it and Guardians will need to change their attack to match that element, by doing so, they will be able to charge one of the elemental buffs. On Prism days, a new feature that Bungie has added, players will be able to charge all four elemental buffs, but they will only be able to use one at a time. Bungie has also hinted about dropping news regarding the Witch Queen.

Destiny 2's Solstice of Heroes event runs from July 6 to August 3. Check out the trailer for the event below.

