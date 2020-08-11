‘Destiny 2’: “Solstice of Heroes” Launches Today, Free to Play for All Guardians

Facebook Messenger

The annual tradition to honor the sacrifices of Guardians everywhere has come again. Eva has returned to the Tower and awaits you near the Statue of Heroes. Gather and celebrate the resilience of humanity’s foremost defenders.

Guardians one and all can take part in the “Solstice of Heroes”, the free-to-play seasonal event that just arrived on Destiny 2 today. Players will have from now until September 8th to take part in the annual celebration and tradition, earning seasonal loot, gear, and rewards along the way.

Here’s a breakdown of the content available:

destiny-2-solstice-of-heroes-eva-1

Image via Bungie

Event

Victories Remembered:  The annual tradition to honor the sacrifices of Guardians everywhere has come again. Eva has returned to the Tower and awaits you near the Statue of Heroes. Gather and celebrate the resilience of humanity’s foremost defenders.

destiny-2-solstice-of-heroes-date

Image via Bungie

Activities

Rise to the Challenge – Fly the friendly skies of the European Aerial Zone (EAZ) and take on the Hive, Cabal, and Fallen. Once you’ve dispatched your foes in this three-player matchmade activity, set out across the EAZ in search of treasure chests. The more bosses you defeat, the more rewards you’ll earn.

destiny-2-solstice-of-heroes-armor-glows-void

Image via Bungie

Image via Bungie

destiny-2-solstice-of-heroes-armor-glows-arc

Image via Bungie

destiny-2-solstice-of-heroes-armor-glows-magnificent

Image via Bungie

destiny-2-solstice-of-heroes-armor-glows-majestic

Image via Bungie

destiny-2-solstice-of-heroes-armor-magnificent

Image via Bungie

destiny-2-solstice-of-heroes-armor-majestic

Image via Bungie

Image via Bungie

destiny-2-solstice-of-heroes-armor-ship

Image via Bungie

Armor

Elements of Honor – Each day, the event will feature either Solar, Arc, or Void. Eliminate enemies throughout the game with the matching element, then return to the Tower to craft and upgrade your armor. Reach the Majestic level and your armor will begin to glow as you reveal the Light within.

destiny-2-solstice-of-heroes-tower-4

Image via Bungie

destiny-2-solstice-of-heroes-ghosts

Image via Bungie

Rewards

Heroism Rewarded – Raise your Power Level by earning Solstice Key Fragments and unlocking Solstice Packages containing Powerful gear and new armor upgrades. Increase your collection score for the year and continue your Moments of Triumph journey by collecting two additional Triumphs.

 

The Sounds of Solstice – All players who finish “The Solstice Begins” quest will unlock a free Solstice of Heroes music track.

Eververse

Light Show – Eververse is celebrating with new accessories, emotes, and a smashing new finisher. There are also new Universal Ornament sets to make any Legendary armor look like Solstice armor… and they glow. The glow changes color with your subclass, so no matter what element the situation calls for, you can be sure your fireteam never loses sight of you.

destiny-2-solstice-of-heroes-eva

Image via Bungie

