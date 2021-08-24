Bungie has announced the release date of the next expansion for Destiny 2. The Witch Queen Expansion will be released on February 22, 2022.

During the Destiny 2 Showcase at Gamescom 2021, Bungie showed off what players can expect in the upcoming expansion. The announcement started with a CGI trailer with Savathun, the titular Witch Queen and sister of the Ten King Oryx, providing a menacing voiceover as a group of Guardians search a lush forest for her. It all builds to the group battling her army made up of enemies known as Hive Guardians.

These enemies are Hive that Savathun ascended to the light and will be a centerpiece of the expansion Blake Battle, Project Lead on Destiny 2, describes Savathun as "the most dangerous villain we have faced yet" as she is turning the Guardian's power of Light against them. Creative director on Destiny 2 James Tsai explains that what Destiny players now about Light and Dark isn't as simple as it seems and that this expansion will be "paying off narrative threads that go all the way back to Destiny's origins."

The Showcase didn’t only give players a look at what the next expansion had in store, but also what to expect for the future of Destiny as a whole. The Light and Dark saga will end with the next expansion: Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

There was also news for the just started Season 15, Season of the Lost. This season will act as a prologue to The Witch Queen and will see the return of Mara Sov and will come with a list of new weapons, exotics, and reworks to a number of subclasses. Included with all of this, it was also revealed that crossplay, which was already announced to be coming this season, goes live today.

Finally, it was revealed that there will be a celebration for Bungie's 30 year anniversary being held inside of Destiny 2. Starting in December and free to all players, The Event will introduce a new offensive, rewards, and secrets that celebrate the studios long history. Along with the free version, there will also be a Anniversary Pack for purchase that will include a dungeon that will reward you with unique armor sets and classic weapons from Destiny 1 weapons, including the iconic Gjallarhorn making its Destiny 2 debut.

Destiny 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and PC with The Witch Queen Expansion arriving on all systems on February 22, 2022 and is available now for pre-purchase.

You can watch the reveal cinematic trailer for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen down below.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=1bkKwhMgI6s

