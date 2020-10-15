‘Destiny 2’: Bungie Is Giving a Little Extra Time to Their Next-Gen Optimization Upgrade

Bungie is gearing up for the release of Destiny 2: Beyond Light on November 10th, timed with the release of the next-gen Xbox Series X / S and just a couple days before the arrival of Sony’s own next-gen console, the PS5. If that wasn’t already confusing enough, the company will also be prepping for the upgrade of their existing Destiny 2 title to bring an optimized version of the game to next-gen consoles once gamers pick them up. But Guardians everywhere will have to wait about a month to get the upgraded version.
Here’s what Bungie had to say about the difference in release dates:
While things like faster load times and cross-generation play will be available on November 10, we’re taking some more time on the following enhancements to ensure a smooth experience when playing Destiny 2 on your new devices.
Other than that, Bungie is rather tight-lipped when it comes to particulars. Here’s some of what you can expect when the next-gen optimization upgrade for Destiny 2 arrives on December 8th:
- We are offering Field of View customization on consoles for the first time. Our goal is to enable a FOV range similar to that on PC. We’re currently testing these settings to ensure smooth performance across each platform and will have additional details closer to launch.
- There will be noticeable improvements to things like loading the game and inspecting character inventory. However, some load times are dependent on networking and matchmaking. So, loading activities still takes time while you search for opponents.
- For cross-generation play, Xbox Series X|S players can play with Xbox One players. PlayStation 5 players can play with PlayStation 4 players.