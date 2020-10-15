‘Destiny 2’: Bungie Is Giving a Little Extra Time to Their Next-Gen Optimization Upgrade

Bungie is gearing up for the release of Destiny 2: Beyond Light on November 10th, timed with the release of the next-gen Xbox Series X / S and just a couple days before the arrival of Sony’s own next-gen console, the PS5. If that wasn’t already confusing enough, the company will also be prepping for the upgrade of their existing Destiny 2 title to bring an optimized version of the game to next-gen consoles once gamers pick them up. But Guardians everywhere will have to wait about a month to get the upgraded version.

Here’s what Bungie had to say about the difference in release dates:

While things like faster load times and cross-generation play will be available on November 10, we’re taking some more time on the following enhancements to ensure a smooth experience when playing Destiny 2 on your new devices.

Other than that, Bungie is rather tight-lipped when it comes to particulars. Here’s some of what you can expect when the next-gen optimization upgrade for Destiny 2 arrives on December 8th: