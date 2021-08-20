Bungie revealed today that the latest season of Destiny 2, Season of the Lost Will, will see the return of an old character players last saw in the original game's expansion, The Taken King.

After tons of hints in Destiny 2's Forsaken expansion, Queen Mara Sov, presumed to have been killed, shall mark her return. Bungie released an image to confirm the news on their official Twitter account, showing Mara Sov and the character of Osiris. Fans will remember that Osiris was last seen in Destiny 2 accused of a crime in Eliksni, the Last City.

Mara Sov was originally the queen of the Reef, a location players can explore in both Destiny and Destiny 2. She was the previous ruler of the Awoken, a race who lived in a debris field in the Sol System's orbit, until her alleged demise in The Taken King.

Season 15 will bring a number of tweaks to exotic weapons, such as the Anarchy grenade launcher, reducing its damage to bosses by 30%. Bungie has announced back in July that the Destiny 2 Showcase, an event scheduled for August 24, will detail the game's next expansion, The Witch Queen. This is the next major update the studio has planned for what they are dubbing, "The Beyond Light" era, which started in 2020.

The Witch Queen is scheduled to launch sometime in early 2022, while Lightfall is planned for 2023. The studio has said about the next upcoming expansion that, "The Witch Queen represents an important evolution in the ongoing story of Destiny 2." Destiny 2 is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Google Stadia. Check out Bungie's tweet about Mara Sov's return below.

