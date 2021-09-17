Set a decade after the first game, 'Destroy All Humans! 2' has Crypto the alien running from the KGB.

Gamer's favorite alien invader, Crypto, is gracing everyone with his obnoxious presence in the remake of Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed, announced during THQ Nordic's first digital showcase today. The game was accidentally leaked early on PlayStation's official Twitter account before being deleted.

Developer Black Forest Games, the studio behind the first Destroy All Humans! remaster, is fittingly working on the second game's reemergence. The original Destroy All Humans! 2 was released in 2006, and was developed by the late Pandemic Studios, responsible for the early Star Wars: Battlefront games.

Set in 1969, about a decade after the first game's story, the KGB becomes interested in the little blue alien after they discover he has pure Furon DNA and is now posing as the president of the United States. Crypto now sets out to avoid the KGB from taking his "Package" and to seek revenge against those who destroyed his mothership. As featured in the trailer, players are able to travel to multiple locations, such as Tokyo, London, and Siberia.

THQ Nordic acquired the game's rights back in 2013, and acknowledged the demand from fans for a new entry in the series. Reinhard Pollice, business and product development director at THQ Nordic, in an interview with GamesIndsutry.biz back in 2017, talked about the publisher's plans for the IP they have bought, wishing to not look back at the company's previous failures when the original THQ was around.

It's about finding our identity in terms of the portfolio. We have a ton of these IPs, some which we've announced recently and some of which we're still working on. [We need] to find our place, because we haven't built something at that scale before. We've built small projects and games before, all to great success, and we just want to scale this up to bring bigger games to a bigger audience.

Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed comes to Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC in 2022. Check out the reveal and gameplay trailers below.

