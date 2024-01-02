The Big Picture Get ready for a hard-rock, horror-comedy romp with plenty of blood, gore, and axes in Destroy All Neighbors, Shudder's latest original movie.

Jonah Ray Rodrigues leads the all-star cast, joined by Alex Winter, Kiran Deol, Randee Heller, and Thomas Lennon.

Directed by Josh Forbes, this neon-colored film follows a musician who accidentally kills his neighbor and must cover up the murder while trying to finish his album.

Jonah Ray Rodrigues (Mystery Science Theater 3000) has nothing but rock n’ roll on his brain in a fresh batch of character posters for Destroy All Neighbors. Collider can exclusively show off Shudder’s latest original movie, promising plenty of blood, guts, gore, and axes - both the weapon and instrumental variety. Also featured in the lineup of images are fellow stars Alex Winter (Bill & Ted franchise), Kiran Deol (Sunnyside), Randee Heller (the Karate Kid franchise), and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!). The neon-colored prints tease the style of the film, which was under the direction of Josh Forbes, the eye behind the 2015 horror flick Contracted: Phase II and numerous music videos from bands including Walk the Moon, Sarah Bareilles, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

In Destroy All Neighbors, viewers meet William (Rodrigues), a musician who’s having a difficult time finding the inspiration and drive to finish his latest project. Although he has the support of his girlfriend (Deol), it’s Willam’s neighbor, Vlad (Winter) that he can’t seem to shake. After butting heads with the raucous Vlad, William “accidentally” kills him, something that he tries to sweep under the rug by dismembering Vlad’s corpse. Unfortunately, Vlad still has a lot to say and, when he returns to life in his chopped-up state, he’s louder than ever, setting William on a cover-up mission that ends in even more murder and mayhem and with even less time to focus on his album.

Billed as a “hard-rock, horror-comedy romp,” Destroy All Neighbors comes from a story by Charles Pieper and Mike Benner with the screenplay penned by Pieper and Jared Logan. Joining the already recognizable cast will be Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales), DeMorge Brown (Chomp), Phil Hendrie (King of the Hill), Christian Calloway (The House with a Clock in Its Walls), Jon Daly (Kroll Show), and Ryan Kattner (Woe). The title marks the latest shared project for Rodrigues and Nanjiani, as Comedy Central fans will recall the duo from their time together on the three-season running The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail.

Shudder Is Kicking Off 2024 Right

Now that the new year is upon us, the good folks at Shudder are continuing with their resolution to bring audiences the very best in horror productions. Along with Destroy All Neighbors, January will also see the arrival of Suitable Flesh along with the Season 5 finale of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. Classics like John Carpenter’s The Thing and Richard Kelly’s Donnie Darko will also be available to stream this month.

Check out the posters for Destroy All Neighbors and catch the film when it turns things all the way up to an eleven on Shudder on January 12th. Check out the trailer below and the exclusive posters above: